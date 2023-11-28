5 questions to ponder as Delaware Blue Hens prepare for move to C-USA

The conference realignment parade made its way to Newark Monday.

According to multiple media reports, the Blue Hens are set to leave the Coastal Athletic Association for Conference USA and the NCAA's Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. Considered a Group of Five conference, the lower end of college football's top tier, Conference USA has members as far flung as New Mexico State, Florida International and Liberty.

It's a far cry from the days of the Yankee Conference and I-AA.

Here are five questions that bounced around in my head once the news hit and my thoughts on how it all could play out.

What is the purpose of college athletics?

"Woah, starting with the easy ones," the audience calls out in sarcasm.

Sure, this question is a lot bigger than the Hens and the future of South College Avenue, but I think it is an important place to start the conversation. Three possible reasons came to mind.

To make money. To enhance the college experience for student athletes, teaching them skills like teamwork and time management while forging bonds with teammates and coaches. To heighten the profile of a school, driving enrollment.

I think it's mostly three with a sprinkle of two.

More college programs lose money than make money, ruling out reason one. The potential benefits of being on a sports team are innumerable, but those that reap the rewards represent a small cohort of a school's total enrollment. If the sole reason was the student-athlete experience, it would make no sense for those in the so-called "non-revenue-generating sports" to move to a geographically disparate conference that will likely do more to disrupt class schedules and make it harder for friends and family to attend games.

So that leaves reason three.

The main game universities compete in is not scored in touchdowns and field goals, it's scored in applications.

Universities are always competing for high school graduates, especially in the Northeast. With the number of college-bound graduates expected to decrease over the next few years, an outcome UD is already preparing for, that competition has never been greater.

"What it means is, you really need to be having an excellent value proposition for students," UD President Dennis Assanis told me last fall. "Your education needs to be amazing. The impact that you make to students so that they continue to select you among other choices they have. Those that don't meet that criteria, I think, are going to have a very tough time."

Part of the thinking, and I believe the main factor, when considering this move is will the attention and notoriety that comes along with competing in (and in theory winning in) the FBS trigger greater interest in the school, making the investment worthwhile.

That raises the next question...

Will the move to C-USA attract students and interest?

Put another way, will it actually do as designed and raise the school's profile?

It's hard to forecast. There's no secret that interest in this generation of Blue Hens football — a good, but rarely great program — is waning. It takes a magnifying glass to identify late-season student sections. The playoff game against Lafayette drew 4,039 people.

Will those numbers improve by hosting Middle Tennessee State and UTEP?

Probably not on their own. Of course, sustained on-field success can help.

The flip side that can't be forgotten, however, is that this is not a static, stay the same or move up proposition. It's not as though Delaware can say no thanks to C-USA because they're happy with their showdowns against James Madison and UMass.

Whatever profile Delaware has in the CAA is deteriorating. Trips to Hampton and Campbell this season made it obvious.

For years, a cohort of UD fans have wanted to remain big fish in a small pond. But if Delaware stayed in the CAA, would it be at risk of becoming a big fish in a pond of guppies?

At first, there will be a novelty aspect to competing in C-USA. Then, UD will need to win to sustain interest. I think it's better than the alternative of staying put.

Can they compete in C-USA?

As mentioned above, winning can change much of this calculus.

It might take Delaware some time, but I would bet they will do fine in C-USA. The recent track record of FCS-to-FBS converts is strong. JMU has gone 19-4 in two seasons since making the jump. Liberty hasn't had a losing season since leaving the FCS' Big South in 2018.

From an academic perspective, UD is already equal to or above its future conference mates. Its athletic budget in previous years, as outlined by our Kevin Tresolini, is already greater than most in C-USA.

Those qualifications add to the mystery of how the Blue Hens went a dozen years without hosting a playoff game. But the program has been heading in a positive direction under head coach Ryan Carty. I would expect that to continue.

How much will this cost?

It's clear that Chrissi Rawak and company have been preparing for this move for some time.

First, there was the $60 million Whitney Athletic Center. Next, a fundraising effort started last year for a proposed $85 million indoor practice/office facility connected to a newly enclosed end of Delaware Stadium.

Other future costs include the price of the 22 extra football scholarships Delaware will be able to offer annually. Plus, someone at UD will be writing a check to the NCAA for $5 million for the right to make the jump.

"It would be a factor, like many other things would factor in, if we were to do this," Rawak said earlier this year. "… It would be short-sighted for us to just say 'It’s all about the money,' though I’m not at all dismissing that because it’s obviously a very important factor in any types of decisions that we make at the university."

Everyone could create a list of what they'd do with $150 million. The reality is, most of this money is coming from private donations. If those folks want to spend their money on football stadium upgrades, that's their prerogative.

Should Delaware wear black uniforms on Saturday?

I strive to bring vitality and enthusiasm to the sports section, but I have one get-off-my-lawn take I must share.

The University of Delaware Blue Hens should never wear black uniforms in a playoff game on Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium. When I saw the team's Instagram account share the uniforms ahead of Saturday's playoff game against Lafayette, I texted a friend "automatic L."

There was a lot of hand wringing when UD introduced a set of alternative uniforms a few years back. They now regularly play in all white, all blue, white jerseys and blue pants and the dreaded all black.

I get it. If all of the uniform combos help on the margins in recruiting, go for it.

I, of course, was wrong Saturday when Delaware stormed back and won 36-34. But I can't help but think of how wrong it will be when future Blue Hens look back on what could be a classic game and see those gleaming Princeton helmets on black on black unis.

