5 questions the Philadelphia Eagles must answer in their last 8 games

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) have 8 games remaining on the schedule and a ton of questions to answer as the franchise embarks on another division title. The Eagles aren’t tanking for “Lawrence” and have the second half of the season to secure the NFC East and further their standing in the conference as well.

The team is getting healthy and with the Eagles hours away from facing the Giants at MetLife Stadium, here are five questions the Eagles must answer in their last 8 games.

Can Carson Wentz regain his magic

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is hit by New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) while attempting a pass during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz has always turned the ball over, but he's never been the type to toss 20+ interceptions. He'll have his most talented group of pass-catchers and an offensive line that's starting to get healthy along with more depth. The Eagles are Wentz's team and the next 8 games, similar to 2019, are about Carson leading his team, winning some big games down the stretch, while most importantly starting and finishing a playoff game.

Can Miles Sanders be a workhorse RB

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown with Travis Fulgham(13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Sanders is saying all the right things as he talks about being back to his normal self, and it'll be on the Eagles to get the explosive ball carrier involved. Despite having almost 500 yards rushing, Sanders only has 71 rushes on the season. At the start of training camp, the Eagles talked about Sanders being a workhorse running back. With Carson Wentz embattled in his own struggles at quarterback, feeding Sanders and a heavy dosage of the running back could prevent the Eagles star signal-caller from self-sabotaging in critical situations. If Sanders is a workhorse back, the next 8 games are going to prove.

Can Jim Schwartz hold it all together

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gestures during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Eagles rank fourth in opponent yards per play and the addition of Darius Slay has improved the unit overall as a whole. Even without causing a ton of turnovers, the Eagles defense has the best pass rush rate (60%) in the NFL. Philadelphia looks to have a playoff-worthy defense and it'll be on Schwartz to continue to scheme and put his team in a position to carry a struggling offense.

Can Doug Pederson regain his balance as a play-caller

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with head coach Doug Pederson during the fourth quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles offense has gone from 14th in 2019, to 29th so far in 2020. Matt Nagy just relinquished play-calling duties in Chicago and it can be debated whether or not Pederson should do the same. Carson Wentz's struggle highlight the need for more innovation, a quicker passing game, and less five or seven-step drops. At times, Pederson needs to save Wentz from himself and some of the creativity that Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and other coaches employ, Doug could learn to utilize as well.

Can the Eagles hang with the NFC's elite teams

Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia will likely host a playoff game if they win the NFC East but that doesn't mean they're one of the better teams in the conference. After the matchup with the Giants, they play the Browns before embarking on a four-game stretch that includes matchups against the NFC's top dogs in the Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and ascending Arizona Cardinals. That four-game stretch included matchups with the Cowboys and Washington as well further defining where Philadelphia will stand among the leagues best when things are all said and done.