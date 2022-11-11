5 questions for Oregon to answer in rivalry game vs. Washington

The Oregon Ducks are kicking off their final three-game stretch in the regular season, and it’s a stretch that we’ve had our eyes on all season. Even going into the year, before we knew that Washington was set for a resurgence under Kalen DeBoer, or that Oregon State would continue to keep things rolling under Jonathan Smith, we knew that this final stretch of regular season games would likely shape how the Ducks’ season is perceived, ultimately.

With No. 25 Washington, No. 13 Utah, and Oregon State left before a potential trip to the Pac-12 Championship game, Dan Lanning’s team has every goal it could want out in front of them, should they avoid a slip-up in the next three weeks.

That starts this Saturday in a bitter rivalry against the Huskies. While this matchup is usually contentious online, the fact that both sides have new head coaches has seemed to damper down the fiery temperament. That doesn’t mean that things won’t be chippy when players get on the field, though.

There are a lot of things that are going to be important to watch, but some aspects of the game will stand out more than others. Here are a few questions that we hope are answered on Saturday afternoon:

Will the pettiness live on?

I’ve written a lot this week about what this rivalry between Oregon and Washington means. We know how the fans and players feel about the relationship between Duck and Husky, but with a pair of new coaches at the helm, it will be interesting to see how much bad blood is shown during the actual contest, and the moments following it.

With Jimmy Lake and Mario Cristobal, we saw harsh words lobbied at the other’s expense. Oregon ended up getting the last laugh. With Dan Lanning, actions have been louder than words. Kalen DeBoer has taken a relatively straightforward and respectable approach to it all. Does that mean that the passion is gone in this contest?

Absolutely not. I’m curious to see how much hatred is actually shown, though. I don’t suspect we will be seeing any locker room videos after the game with Lanning declaring that Washington is “everything wrong with football.” Then again, I didn’t expect to hear the Huskies’ fight song while driving down MLK Blvd. this week, either. It’s a new chapter in this rivalry and one that will set the tone for how things play out going forward.

Just how petty are things going to get?

How destructive will Michael Penix Jr. be?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If you’ve watched any college football this season, then you know that Washington got a good one with Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. He may not be in the Heisman race, and his team may not be a CFP contender, but it’s likely that you’ll be hearing his name on Sundays in the next couple of years.

He has a cannon, and with an average of more than 43 pass attempts per game, he knows how to use it.

That should be slightly troublesome for the Ducks, who have the No. 117-ranked passing defense in the nation. While Oregon may not give up too many explosives or allow opponents into the endzone, their coverage has been gettable at times. I suspect that Penix is going to try and exploit that matchup and feast on the Ducks’ secondary, but I’m curious to see how much of that is allowed. Oregon bends a lot, but they don’t often break.

Will Penix be the one to break them?

What is Oregon's offensive philosophy?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There are a number of ways in which you can get after Washington’s defense. They rank 79th in passing defense, 27th in rushing defense, and 74th in scoring defense. Likewise, Oregon ranks 21st in passing offense, 11th in rushing offense, and 3rd in scoring offense.

I’m curious to see if the Ducks focus in on any one aspect of the game, or if they continue to run a balanced approach from start to finish.

My prediction is that Oregon focuses in on the running game here. We all know that Washington can score with the best of them, and the Ducks may struggle to stop that, but one way to restrict the Huskies’ output is to keep the ball away from them. If the Ducks come out and say that they intend to pound the rock over and over again, rattling off 10-15 play drives continually throughout the game while running time off of the clock, it may be a more effective way of slowing down Washington’s offense than any defense that Lanning could throw at Penix.

It’s just a thought. I know a lot of people are predicting endless scoring and a high-flying affair, but I think that the Ducks might look at Washington’s defensive line and see a feast that they can dine on.

Are new offensive wrinkles coming?

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Last week against Colorado, we saw the Ducks pull out all of the stops offensively, making sure that Washington would be overloaded by the things that they needed to prepare for. It involved a QB and OL catching touchdown passes, while a linebacker punched it in from one yard out. It’s clear that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was having some fun.

I’m curious what we see this week that builds off of that. We’ve seen so many different wrinkles in the offense this season that comes out of heavy personnel packages and looks with multiple receivers split out wide next to the sideline in overloaded formations. I can’t predict what type of wrinkles we’re going to see this week, but I have a feeling that last week’s fun and games weren’t just for kicks.

It felt like some misdirection from Oregon’s offense. They have the Huskies looking to stop a few things in those unique looks. Now I want to see how they fool them.

What's the recruiting impact of this game?

There is a long list of top-rated recruits flocking to Eugene for this game, most notably 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, and 4-star CB Daylen Austin, an LSU commit.

While the outcome of the game my have an impact on those two, I’m curious to see how it affects 2024 RB Jason Brown and 2024 OL Isendre Ahfua.

The Ducks have been working hard on recruiting both Seattle-based kids and getting them to a game against the Huskies in Autzen Stadium — a matchup that Oregon feels confident they can win — is a nice strategy. If the Ducks come out and dominate, it might end up going a long way in convincing some of the northwest’s top players to stay close to home.

The list of visitors this weekend is long and continuing to grow. Check out who is expected to show up via this updated list:

