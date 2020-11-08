5 questions Mets president Sandy Alderson needs to answer at introductory press conference

When Sandy Alderson speaks for the first time as Mets team president, it will be a bit of a surreal scene -- the architect of the team that made the World Series in 2015 returning to try and finish the job.

Under new owner Steve Cohen, Alderson will lead baseball operations and is expected to hire two GM-types to work below him, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

With Cohen and Alderson now officially in place and free agency already underway, there isn't much time to waste.

According to Cohen's Twitter handle, the press conference on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to introduce the new owner will also involve Alderson where he should be able to address some first steps to take this offseason.

Here are five questions Alderson should be asked when he speaks during his introductory press conference...

WHAT IS THE FREE AGENCY AND TRADE PLAN?

During his first tenure with the Mets, Alderson took a measured approach when it came to free agency and trades. Aside from extensions that were given to players already on the team, the largest deal Alderson gave out in free agency was four years. Part of that could've been a philosophy from above his pay grade.

With Cohen taking over as owner, the expectation is that the Mets will be major players for available stars. In order to land those stars via free agency, giving out deals of longer than four years is usually necessary. What's Alderson's plan?

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS OF LUIS ROJAS?

It would be a bit surprising if Rojas is not retained as manager for the 2021 season, but it wouldn't be a total shock. Alderson did not hire Luis Rojas and there's the possibility he could simply want to hire his own manager.

With Rojas under contract for the 2021 season, his future is one of the biggest things Alderson needs to address.

WILL YOU EMPLOY AN AGGRESSIVE DRAFT STRATEGY?

Under Alderson's leadership during his first time at the helm, the Mets drafted very well. They went with safe picks a few times, though (think Gavin Cecchini), and were not overly aggressive.

Under Brodie Van Wagenen, the Mets got very aggressive, going with high-upside players in the first round and going after more first-round talents in later rounds. Does Alderson plan to continue that level of aggressiveness?

IS THERE AN ETA FOR THE FRONT OFFICE HIRES?

Depending on how the market develops, there is a chance Alderson will need to make some big player moves before hiring his lieutenants.

Does he have a general idea of when those hires might happen? And is there a short list of candidates?

HOW DOES THIS FEEL?

These types of questions are usually largely pointless. But due to the uniqueness of what's happening here, it will be very interesting to hear Alderson's answer.

What does it feel like to return to try to finish what he started?



