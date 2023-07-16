5 questions about LSU’s offense in 2023

The 2023 football season is inching closer and closer. SEC media days are upon us as we enter the back half of July.

Rosters are pretty much set, and teams are getting ready to report to “training camp” later this month.

But for all that we know, there’s still a lot we don’t know. LSU’s offense returns a lot. Because of that, we have a good read on the players we’ll see, but the questions lie in how the staff will use this personel and who is prime to take a step forward.

Here are five questions about the LSU offense entering 2023.

Will Garrett Nussmeier be involved?

LSU enters the year with an interesting but comfortable situation at quarterback. Jayden Daniels is locked in as the starter with the talented Garrett Nussmeier waiting in the wings.

A two-quarterback system is probably a long shot, even though Brian Kelly rotated QBs in the past at times. But don’t be surprised if the staff finds a way to get Nussmeier out there.

Expect something different than what we saw in the bowl game where LSU was trying to protect Daniels coming off an ankle injury and wanted to get Nussmeier some work. Rotating QBs in and out at that rate isn’t sustainable.

If we do see Nussmeier, it’s more likely to be situational packages. Denbrock could dial up some gadget deep shots that run in contrast to his typical RPO-heavy offense.

What kind of leap will Emery Jones take?

Will Campbell and Emery Jones anchored LSU’s offensive tackle spots as true freshmen last year.

Campbell’s on track to be a star, with expectations that he’ll be a top 10 or so pick when it’s eventually time for him to enter the draft.

Jones had a good year too, especially considering the circumstances. But there were growing pains. When Jones was on last year, the LSU offensive line hummed. When Jones struggled, it created some liabilities in pass protection.

Jones allowed 39 pressures on the year, which included three games where he allowed at least five.

Jones can also play guard and there might be a scenario where LSU tries to shuffle around some things, but ideally, the staff capitalizes on the continuity.

Expectations are high for LSU’s offensive line in 2023 and part of that is the hope Jones will go to the next level. If he does, we’re talking about one of the best left and right tackle combos in the SEC.

Do Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacy live up to the hype?

LSU’s receiver room will look a little different this fall with Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins gone. But a lot of pieces are back, too.

Malik Nabers is LSU’s clear top target. He’s a 1,000-yard receiver that led the conference in catches. Behind Nabers, there’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacy.

Both now have plenty of experience under their belts and could be considered veteran players. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock had high praise for both in spring practice and Lacy looked really good in the spring game too.

Kyren Lacy suffered some drops in Year 1 at #LSU. Multiple people around the program said he looks different this offseason. Checks out. Lacy just kicked off the Spring Game with this one-handed grab. And somehow turned it into a TD. pic.twitter.com/fjqpnrOxZh — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) April 22, 2023

Last year, Thomas and Lacy carved out their own little niches in the offense. This fall, LSU needs them to become complete wide receivers for this offense to meet expectations.

Nabers will get a lot of attention from defenses. Daniels needs another guy he can trust in big moments. Similar to Emery Jones, how these two receivers perform could be the difference between a good offense and an elite offense.

Who emerges at running back?

The biggest question mark, at least from a personnel standpoint, is who emerges at running back.

Noah Cain was the No. 1 guy in the spring with several of LSU’s veteran backs out with injuries or for academic reasons.

Cain had a standout freshman year at Penn State in 2019 but an injury suffered in 2020 lingered and Cain lost some of that burst. As 2022 progressed, he looked to be getting healthier and healthier. There were positive reports about Cain in the spring and he’s a breakout candidate in 2023.

LSU went and got Logan Diggs from the transfer portal. His 1,000+ yards from scrimmage at Notre Dame last year far outpace the numbers of any back LSU is returning.

Diggs could be the favorite right now given the availability issues that this room had last year. We don’t know how healthy Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams will be, and John Emery Jr. has ongoing academic issues dating back to 2020.

Nobody knows what this group will give us this fall. It doesn’t matter who emerges, but LSU could benefit from a consistent guy week to week. Daniels can’t be the only explosive runner in this offense.

What adjustments does Mike Denbrock make in Year 2?

Continuity will be a buzzword with this unit as the season approaches.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is back with his entire offensive staff. Daniels, who enters his fifth year as a starter and second at LSU, should have a better understanding of the playbook and improved chemistry with his wide receivers.

Most of the offensive line is back too where guys have now had a chance to settle into positions.

In 2019, we saw what that continuity meant for Joe Burrow and crew. The chemistry between Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson was unmatched.

The 2023 unit won’t match the 2019 unit. But similar elements are there to make a jump.

