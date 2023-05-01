5 Questions on LSU football Class of 2024 recruiting following Trey'Dez Green commitment

BATON ROUGE – LSU football is off to an active start on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers – after finishing with the No. 6 class in the nation during the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports Composite – have already captured 14 commitments for their 2024 class, including 10 four-star recruits.

Their hot start shouldn't be a surprise. This is coach Brian Kelly's first full recruiting cycle at LSU after he and his staff had to piece together a 2022 freshman class in a few months and assemble a 2023 class in just a year.

Recruiting is a multi-year process. And this 2024 class is the first group Kelly has recruited for more than a calendar year at LSU.

So where does LSU's recruiting class stand with eight months left before the early signing period? Here are five questions surrounding the state of the Tigers' 2024 class.

How important is the Trey'Dez Green commitment for LSU?

Huge.

Trey'Dez Green is the No. 3 tight end in the nation and the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana, a top-60 recruit in the nation who is also a basketball star at East Feliciana High School (he also has a scholarship offer from LSU basketball).

He's the highest-rated tight end Kelly has landed at LSU and joins a growing list of talent at the position, joining four-star Tayvion Galloway in the 2024 class; four-stars Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Mac Markway and three-star Jackson McGohan from the 2023 class; and Mason Taylor, who became the Tigers' starting tight end last season as a three-star freshman.

At Notre Dame, Kelly coached nine tight ends who were eventually NFL Draft picks. With his track record of development and LSU's current and incoming talent at the position, expect tight end to be a major strength of the Tigers for a long time.

What position groups are strengths, weaknesses for LSU's 2024 class?

Three of the Tigers' top four commitments play linebacker, including top-100 prospect Maurice Williams (who is also listed as a safety by On3 Sports) and four-star recruits Kolaj Cobbins and Xavier Atkins. They also already have their quarterback in four-star Colin Hurley.

However, LSU could use help on the offensive line. The Tigers only have one commitment, in three-star Khayree Lee. Despite adding four-star Georgia wideout Joseph Stone, wide receiver could also use some help.

Where does LSU stand with remaining uncommitted Louisiana prospects?

According to On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine, LSU is the favorite to land five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, four-star cornerback Ju'Juan Johnson (who recently decommitted from Colorado), four-star cornerback Wardell Mack and four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton.

Those four prospects are the top uncommitted recruits in Louisiana's 2024 cycle. The Tigers have already gained commitments from Cobbins, Atkins and Green, who make up the rest of the top seven.

Four-star safety Joel Rogers and three-star wide receiver Koby Young – two of the final three recruits in the top-10 – are also favorites to land at LSU, according to On3 Sports.

How active will LSU be with out-of-state recruits?

With limited time and few connections in the state, LSU's staff has had to rely on ties it had built from their previous coaching stops, especially during the 2023 cycle.

That no longer is the case with Kelly and his staff, meaning that out-of-state recruits will likely become more of a luxury for the Tigers in this cycle and beyond.

But not every Louisiana recruiting class will have elite recruits at every position every year. For example, the Tigers have already gone outside of state borders to land Hurley from Florida and may have to do the same at offensive line and wide receiver.

LSU also won't be shy in adding five-star talents from out of state when the opportunity is there. According to On3 Sports, the Tigers are currently the favorites to land five-star Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, the No. 3 player in the nation.

Where should LSU's recruiting class be ranked by the end of the cycle?

Given the improved circumstances, and that Kelly has already proven that he can deliver a top-10 class, LSU should land a top-5 class in the nation for 2024, and inch closer to Alabama and Georgia toward the top of the nation's rankings.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football Class of 2024 takes shape with Trey'Dez Green commit