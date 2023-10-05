5 questions about LSU football after 5 games

LSU already has five games under their belt.

Time is flying, and by Saturday afternoon, the Tigers will be halfway through their regular season.

It was a disappointing September. LSU began the year with playoff hopes but after a 3-2 start, those dreams are all but dashed.

The story this year, so far at least, is LSU’s elite offense having to make up for a lackluster defense.

With each game, more and more questions have been raised about a defensive unit that was supposed to be among the best in the country.

There’s still time for LSU to turn it around, though. Here are five questions and answers after five games.

What's the floor and ceiling for the defense?

The LSU defense was supposed to build on the success of 2022. So far, we’ve seen anything but that.

The defense is 116th in yards per play allowed and dead last in stop rate. They can’t seem to get off the field and it cost LSU last Saturday, throwing away one of the best offensive performances in program history.

There’s still time to right the ship. Whether or not the pieces are there, that’s the question.

You’d think the talent up front is good enough to make due. The interior defensive line has a few guys who will play on Sunday next year, and Harold Perkins can still be one of the best defenders in the country if LSU figures out how to use him.

On top of that, true freshmen Whit Weeks and DaShawn Womack look ready to offer contributions to the front seven.

The problem is the secondary.

This year’s transfer group on the backend isn’t playing up to the level of last year’s group. LSU misses the experience of Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner.

But as Brian Kelly said, nobody else is coming through that door. LSU must make it work with what they have.

There’s not a lack of talent in that room, so its possible we see them get it together at some point. They’ll have another tough test this weekend against Missouri’s Luther Burden, the nation’s leading receiver.

Can the offense continue this pace?

On the other end of the spectrum, you have the LSU offense. The Tigers rank fifth in yards per play and 12th in points per drive.

Jayden Daniels would be at the forefront of the Heisman discussion if it weren’t for LSU’s 3-2 record. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both rank close to the top in nearly every receiving stat and LSU’s offense ranks first in EPA/rush.

You can’t find much wrong with this unit right now, but we’re about to find out if it’s sustainable.

With the defense struggling, LSU can’t afford any sort of decline here. With a fifth-year quarterback and elite receiver talent, I think they keep it up.

Can someone emerge as a pass rusher?

LSU’s secondary could really use an improved pass rush. Putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks will make things easier for LSU on the backend.

Right now, Mekhi Wingo is the only player on LSU’s roster to rank in the top 40 among front seven defenders in pressures since LSU began conference play. LSU doesn’t have a single front seven defender that ranks top 30 in pass rush win rate in that same span either.

It’s a stark contrast from last year, when BJ Ojulari and Perkins gave LSU one of the best pass-rushing attacks in the SEC.

LSU didn’t sack Jaxson Dart once last week, which was a big reason for Ole Miss’ offensive outburst. The Tigers need to do their secondary a favor and start getting some more pressure on the quarterback.

Does Logan Diggs stay hot?

The emergence of Logan Diggs boosted LSU’s rushing attack in September.

LSU struggled in the opener against FSU, but when Diggs made his Tiger debut in week two, the run game took off.

Diggs’ 6.2 yards per carry ranks fifth among qualified SEC running backs and he’s gone over 95 yards in three of four games.

LSU struggled to find a consistent presence at running back last year. Now, Diggs paired with Daniels in the backfield, has given LSU the balanced attack it’s been looking for.

If Diggs stays hot, so will the LSU offense.

What should we expect from special teams?

LSU’s special teams were a major issue last year. So far, there hasn’t been anything as glaring.

The Tigers’ special teams still rank outside the top 100 in SP+, but some of that could be due to preseason expectations still factoring into the ratings.

Kicker Damian Ramos is yet to miss an extra point, and he’s five for six when it comes to field goals.

On kickoffs, LSU’s allowing just 16.9 yards per return allowed on Nathan Dibert’s kicks.

On the punting side of things, we haven’t seen much of Jay Bramblett thanks to the LSU offense scoring so much. But last year, Bramblett was far from the issue.

As long as LSU continues to carry out the fundamentals, this unit will finish in a much better spot than it did last year.

