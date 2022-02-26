5 questions for Lions GM Brad Holmes at the scouting combine

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will meet with the media at the 2022 NFL scouting combine on Tuesday afternoon. It will be the last chance in a public forum for media, both local and national, to ask questions to Holmes prior to both free agency and the upcoming draft.

We get 15 minutes of podium time with Holmes, who spontaneously chooses which reporters he responds to as several of us toss questions his way at the immediate conclusion of the prior inquisition. Here are five questions I hope Holmes gets asked and answers honestly.

What do you consider the biggest positional needs

We all have our theories and personal rankings, no doubt. Most of those lists of offseason needs for 2022 appear to be pretty similar. But it will be nice to hear from Holmes himself what he considers the top priorities to add to his Lions this offseason.

Where do you see the positional strengths in free agency this year?

Even though the combine is a draft event, the annual gathering in Indianapolis is where many free agent deals are hammered out (unofficially, of course!). The Lions have some cap room to spend and myriad needs to spend upon. How Holmes feels about the positional availability in free agency could give us a bigger clue on where that money will flow and where the Lions are more likely to attack in April’s draft.

What was your emotion in watching your old team, the Rams, win the Super Bowl?

Holmes was no small part of assembling the talent that carried the Rams to the Super Bowl title. As the director of collegiate scouting, he identified and helped select several key starters and contributors. Oh yeah, he traded them the QB, Matthew Stafford, that took them over the proverbial hump.

Meanwhile, his team is picking second in the draft after finishing a terrible 3-13-1 season. Does Holmes view the change of his personal fate as frustrating, motivating, or something completely different?

How do you assess Jared Goff's performance in his first year in Detroit?

Goff would not be the quarterback in Detroit without Holmes being the GM, who was part of the Rams scouting department that once made Goff the No. 1 overall pick back in 2016. Holmes is also the person who ultimately decides if Goff is to be considered a success or not in Detroit.

It was an uneven first season for Goff and the Lions. Several factors out of his control definitely weighed down the veteran QB, but he also had some dismal performances of his own making before surging positively late in the season. Getting Holmes’ take on the overall body of work is important.

How much value do you put in the 'Jimmy Johnson' trade value chart?

Draft aficionados know it well. The “Jimmy Johnson” trade value chart created when the Hall of Fame headman coached the Dallas Cowboys has been hugely influential for over 30 years. But it’s based in a time when football was different and the salary impact of each pick was also quite different.

Some GMs still stick pretty closely to Johnson’s chart. Others think it’s an antiquated waste of time. Where does Holmes sit on it? His answer would provide a big glimpse into any potential draft-day trades and how much he values draft picks as commodities instead of players.

