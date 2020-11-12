5 questions the Jets must answer in their last 7 games

Before the Jets can shift their full attention to 2021, they’ll have to complete what has been a disastrous 2020 season.

New York sits at 0-9 entering its bye week and is going absolutely nowhere this season. However, the final seven games of 2020 will afford the Jets the opportunity to figure some things out before next season — most notably the futures of some key players and where their rookies stand.

With that being said, here are five questions the Jets must answer in their last seven games.

Is Sam Darnold the future?

With the end of the 2020 season rapidly approaching and the Jets currently leading the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, New York is going to have to make some tough decisions regarding its quarterback situation in the coming months. Sam Darnold is going to be hard-pressed to prove he is the answer for the Jets under center in their final seven games, but he can certainly help his cause down the stretch. Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman are all finally healthy, giving Darnold his full supporting cast for the first time this season once he returns from injury. How he performs with a stable of weapons around him will be a telltale sign of what he can do when he has a little bit of help. New York's decision on Darnold will be predicated on more than his final seven games of 2020 -- the Jets have three years worth of film to evaluate. With that being said, it would behoove Darnold to bring his A-game to close out the season. If he plays well enough and pushes New York out of the running for Lawrence, that could be enough to convince Joe Douglas and company that he truly does have the chops to be the Jets' franchise quarterback.

Can La'Mical Perine carry the load in the ackfield?

Frank Gore might be the Jets' No. 1 running back right now because of Adam Gase's affinity for the 37-year-old, but La'Mical Perine is the future of New York's backfield. Or is he? Perine has flashed his potential in a limited role, but still has work to do to prove he can shoulder the load of a bell-cow back. Perine is a Joe Douglas draft pick, so he will get plenty of time to develop. However, if the Florida product can't seize control of the Jets' rushing attack by the end of 2020, Douglas could be inclined to add another back to share the workload.

Will Denzel Mims be a No. 1 wide receiver?

The Jets were ecstatic when Denzel Mims fell to them in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and he has proven why throughout the early stages of his NFL career. Finally healthy, Mims has showcased his playmaking ability on a weekly basis, giving New York hope that it might have found a future No. 1 wideout. It's way too early to anoint Mims as one of football's young star receivers, but the final seven games of 2020 could go a long way in cementing the Baylor product as the top target the Jets' passing attack so desperately needs. In only three games, Mims has established that he has the talent to be that player. His speed is top-notch, his route running is crisp and his hands have not failed him as they sometimes did in college. Now, he has to combine all of that into the production levels of a pass catcher clearly on his way to a long and successful career. That's easier said than done with Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman also competing for targets, but Mims has already earned his stake in New York's offense. The second half of 2020 is his chance to take things to the next level and let the Jets know they don't need to search for a No. 1 receiver in the offseason.

What's the deal with Chris Herndon?

Chris Herndon has been nothing short of abysmal for the Jets in 2020. Expected to take on a prominent role in New York's passing attack following a standout training camp, the third-year tight end has regressed to the point where his production is nearly non-existent. Through the Jets' first nine games, Herndon has only 14 catches for 101 yards -- a far cry from his production as a rookie in 2018. He has also dropped three passes and has fumbled twice. Herndon is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due only $920,000 in 2021, so he'll have plenty of time to get back on track with New York. The second half of 2020 is the perfect place for him to start.

Are Fant and Van Roten worth keeping?

George Fant and Greg Van Roten both signed three-year contracts with the Jets in free agency last offseason, but their deals make them easy to move on from at the end of 2020. Fant is owed no guaranteed money past the end of this season, while Van Roten is owed only $250,000. In other words, New York can move on from either player. Fant and Van Roten struggled to begin 2020, but have played a bit better recently. If the two continue to trend upward in the second half of the season, it could be enough to save their jobs.