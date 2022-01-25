5 questions Giants GM Joe Schoen should be asked at introductory news conference

Joe Schoen treated image with Giants swap

The Giants will introduce their new GM, former Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, to the media on Wednesday.

Schoen comes in with a precarious situation on his plate. He needs to find the right head coach after Joe Judge was fired following two seasons -- that's the third time in a row this has happened since Ben McAdoo was hired back in 2016.

Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't solidified his role as the franchise guy. Dave Gettleman left a paltry amount of cap space. And two picks in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft will be extremely crucial for this current rebuild.



So, yeah, Schoen and the rest of his staff have a lot of work to do, which is why he'll be hit with some big questions in his first time addressing the media, and by extension, the fan base.



Here are five questions Schoen should be asked on Wednesday...

1. What are you looking for in next head coach?

It isn't just Schoen doing the interviewing of the head coaching candidates, since co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch (as well as Chris Mara) are in those interviews. But Schoen has a large say in who the Giants' next leader in the locker room will be.

And there is a pretty solid candidate list, with SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reporting that Bills OC Brian Daboll is "clearly the favorite." Schoen and Daboll worked together in Buffalo.

But does Schoen want a first-year head coach after how the Judge situation ended up? What about Brian Flores, who is scheduled for an interview as well?

Schoen should break down exactly what he's looking for, whether that's an offensive-minded person or a natural leader of men first and foremost. That could narrow down exactly who is leading the pack.

2. What makes him the right man to lead this rebuild?

Gettleman was hired in 2017 and said all the right things: The trenches were a mess. Eli Manning was on his way out. Changes needed to be made for the next Giants generation.

Four years later, none of those promises to make an easy transition into a Super Bowl contender paid off.

Now Schoen is tasked with picking up the pieces of what Gettleman left behind -- and there's a lot of it.

He had a great track record alongside Brandon Beane in his four years in Buffalo, and they just won the AFC East in back-to-back seasons. But what exactly is his plan with New York, and more importantly, why is he the right man to make the key decisions Giants fans are praying for this season and in seasons to come?

Let us know, Joe.

3. Do you see a future for Daniel Jones in New York?

Jones is entering Year 4 and he still hasn't locked down the quarterback position. Being a new GM, Schoen has no ties to Jones, which means an outside evaluation will be coming this season.

Could he make a move for someone like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson this offseason? Sure. Could he draft a quarterback to give Jones competition? Absolutely.

Jones will be a topic of conversation on Wednesday for sure, especially considering his neck injury that was a bit mysterious heading into the offseason. Schoen will also have the option to pick up Jones' fifth-year option before the season. Will he even do that?

Lots of questions regarding the most important position in football.

4. How do you intend to create cap space?

As we mentioned, Gettleman didn't exactly help ease Schoen into a solid situation this year. According to OverTheCap, well, the Giants are expected to be over the cap. And that's by $7 million.

Schoen is going to have to get pretty creative if he wants to make free agent acquisitions. Of course, GMs can always be flexible but it takes some tough decision making -- cutting players to save money, asking for restructures, and more.

Schoen will need to have a definitive plan and he must act on it quickly, as the NFL season is due to come to an end in just three weeks.

5. What positions are the priority this offseason?

This should be a layup for Schoen, but I'm very curious to see how exactly he will answer it.

The offensive line and defensive line are the two absolute keys for Schoen to fix immediately, but any good GM is likely to say he will need to evaluate the entire roster.

But will he be like Gettleman and make a promise to get the trenches cleaned up? It's obvious to fans, so Schoen certainly knows he needs multiple starters on both ends.

Let's see how much conviction he has answering this, or if he would rather be vague and keep his thought process to himself. Especially since other GMs are listening to see how his free agent and draft plans could be organized.