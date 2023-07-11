5 questions facing Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett at 2023 SEC Media Days

STARKVILLE — Plenty of questions surround Mississippi State football entering this season – perhaps more than any team in the SEC. With Zach Arnett moving from defensive coordinator to replace coach Mike Leach and Kevin Barbay coming in to serve as offensive coordinator, it’s unclear whether the Bulldogs will struggle amidst change or build off last year’s nine-win season.

Most questions surrounding the program won’t be answered until the season arrives. However, Arnett – along with quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo’quavious Marks and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy – will have a chance to provide some clarity on July 18 when Mississippi State takes the stage at SEC Media Days.

As the event nears, here's a look at five questions the Bulldogs will likely field while in Nashville.

What Mike Leach lessons does Zach Arnett carry?

Arnett’s rise in the coaching ranks came with the help of two of college football’s most well-known coaches. He played for Rocky Long, whose coaching career started as a graduate assistant in 1972, at New Mexico before coaching under him at San Diego State. Arnett then came to MSU, where he worked under Leach, an innovator of the Air Raid offense whose coaching career dated back to 1987 at Cal Poly.

As he steps into his first head coaching stint, many will be curious to hear which lessons from Leach remain prevalent in Arnett’s approach.

From the on-field success to his ability to implement consistency around the facilities, Arnett has surely learned as much from Leach as anyone on the legendary coach’s tree.

How would Zach Arnett describe Kevin Barbay’s offense?

Rogers won’t be running the Air Raid this season, but it’s not as if Mississippi State is transitioning into a run-only offense. There will be a shift, but it may not be as drastic as some envision.

Why? Because Barbay says his offense is built on what the best 11 players can do. If the Bulldogs feel a heavy passing attack will help win games, that’s what Barbay will do. If MSU believes running the ball 50 times will win, that’s what will happen.

Barbay’s offense appears to be fluid, which could add intrigue to how Arnett describes it.

What will Mississippi State’s running backs provide?

Marks highlights a position for MSU that showed potential but was never asked to run the ball repeatedly in the Air Raid. That’ll likely change in Barbay’s system.

Turning that potential into results is crucial. Marks will be the starter, but there’s depth behind him. Simeon Price showed promise late last season as a freshman. Junior college signee Jeffery Pittman will battle for snaps. Penn State transfer Keyvone Lee added to the unit when he enrolled in May.

Watching the running backs’ added importance in the offense along with battles for playing time will be a new wrinkle to MSU’s season.

How will Will Rogers handle pressure of national expectations?

Whether it be because of his success or because of the departure of big names at the position, Rogers is regarded as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC. That’ll likely draw some preseason All-SEC hype from the media members in Nashville.

While he has put up impressive numbers, Rogers hasn’t been a player hyped up nationally during his first three seasons at Mississippi State. As the offense changes and a potential NFL career nears, eyes will be on Rogers. If MSU can pick up big wins early, perhaps Heisman talk will follow.

It’ll be interesting to see how Rogers, who is attending his first SEC Media Days despite being a three-year starter, handles the pressure this year.

What can a healthy Jaden Crumedy do?

Crumedy’s appearance at SEC Media Days last year may have caught some by surprise, and it might do so again next week. With linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson returning after leading the SEC in tackles last season, why is Crumedy the one representing the defense?

It’s likely because of the potential he flashed when healthy late last season. If he can stay on the field, Crumedy could provide a much-needed boost on MSU’s defensive line.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: 5 important 2023 SEC Media Days questions