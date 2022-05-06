5 questions for Eagles coming out of the NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are just moments away from starting their first rookie session of the 2022 NFL offseason and with the draft in the rearview mirror, there are still questions that need to be answered.

Howie Roseman has been lauded for his impressive draft night trades that netted Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown, along with patiently banking on Nakobe Dean being available at No. 83 overall in the third round.

With a talented roster starting to take shape, here are five questions for the Eagles coming out of the draft.

Jalen Hurts -- One Year Audition?

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

It is a tired subject matter, but with the Eagles adding A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis, Haason Reddick, and Kyzir White, GM Howie Roseman has taken steps to build a highly competitive roster that’ll be ready to compete in 2023 and 2024, regardless of who the quarterback is.

Hurts will be working with the same coordinator and offensive system for consecutive offseasons — the first time in his career — further accelerating an expected growth spurt in year two within the system.

If the third-year quarterback can improve his accuracy and vision to all three levels of the field, Philadelphia can use the 2023 assets to build around Hurts.

How will Eagles utilize A.J. Brown?



Titans Texans 067

A good portion of NFL free agency centered around pundits and critics highlighting elite wide receivers bypassing Philadelphia due to a lack of arm talent from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

That myth was dispelled early on when Nick Sirianni praised the arm strength of Jalen Hurts, and things improved drastically after A.J. Brown was acquired.

Brown and Hurts have immediate chemistry and it’ll now be on Sirianni and OC Shane Steichen to properly utilize the physical wide receiver.

Brown and Deebo Samuel aren’t the same players, but the Eagles would be wise to increase the screens, slot usage, go motion, and other formations that’ll free the $100 million wide receiver up to rack up the YAC.

Story continues

How will the Eagles utilize Haason Reddick?

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick is listed as a linebacker, but it’ll be on Jonathan Gannon to properly utilize one of the NFL’s most talented pass rushers.

Reddick can rush the passer from the SAM linebacker position, the WILL linebacker position, and as a standup defensive end.

Blessed with natural ability, Reddick should be able to mesh well with Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat. his presence allows the Eagles to insert four different pass rushers on obvious passing downs.

Who'll start at CB opposite Darius Slay?

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay will start at one cornerback spot and he’ll flourish, while Avonte Maddox will be solid at the slot cornerback spot as well.

The spot opposite Slay could be the biggest question on the roster outside of which capable offensive linemen will start at right guard.

The battle will include second-year cornerbacks Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, Zech McPhearson, Andre Chachere, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Veterans Craig James and Josiah Scott will also look to find playing time as well.

Which high profile UDFA will crack the roster?

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will shortly announce its official list of undrafted free agents and tryout players for rookie minicamp and the summer.

Guys like Carson Strong (Nevada), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Noah Elliss (Idaho), Reed Blankenship (MTSU), and Britain Covey (Utah) are among the names to watch this weekend and going forward.

T.J. Edwards is the Eagles’ most recent homegrown undrafted free agent to land a starting role and GM Howie Roseman has made it clear that Philadelphia will fill the bulk of their roster via undrafted talent.

1

1