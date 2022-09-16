5 questions Ducks need to answer in top-25 showdown with BYU Cougars

The Oregon Ducks are 1-1 with a blowout-loss to a great team, and a blowout-win over a not-so-great team. They were held out of the endzone in one contest and bounced back with 10 touchdowns in the next. They let the Georgia Bulldogs score a TD on their first 7 possessions in week 1, and then held Eastern Washington to just 14 points in week 2. They went from being the No. 12 team in the country to being unranked, and back to being the No. 24 team in the country.

Despite all of those numbers I just threw at you, we still don’t know a ton about this Oregon team.

Granted, it’s very early in the season. Any definitive takes made in the month of September usually hit the bottom of the wastebasket by the time that November rolls around. However, this Oregon team feels different from versions of the past where we can make some real assessments about who they are, and how good they are, after a couple of games.

That’s not the case for Dan Lanning’s new squad. With such a big disparity in competition, fans are still left asking endless questions about the identity of this team. On Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks will have an opportunity to show the world what they’re made of against a really good BYU team that ranks No. 14 in the nation.

What are some questions that they need to answer, though? We put together a short list.

Who is the real Oregon?

I touched on this a little bit in the intro, but I think the main thing that everyone knows about this Oregon team so far is that we don’t really know much about them at all. That’s no fault of their own, but simply a result of the cavernous disparity in talent between their two opponents thus far. Georgia is the defending champion, and a virtual shoo-in to be in the College Football Playoff once again this year. Eastern Washington is an FCS school. A good FCS school, but an FCS school nonetheless.

With No. 14 BYU coming to town, we will get a better gauge for Oregon’s prowess on the field. The Cougars are still going to be among the best teams that the Ducks face throughout the rest of the season, but it’s a game that, if Oregon is as good as we thought they’d be before the season started, they should win.

It’s a wide-sweeping question to kick things off, and for that, I apologize. However, there is no single thing I am going to be paying attention to more than the general temperature of the team. Are they good? Do they have a long way to go before competing for a Pac-12 title under Lanning? We’ll find out a lot more on that front Saturday afternoon.

How disciplined can Bo Nix be?

The BYU defense is going to present a difficult challenge for Oregon’s quarterback. They aren’t a team that is going to match you up man-to-man and try to let the best athletes win but instead will work as a unit to cover all bases and suffocate an offense. Look at how Dan Lanning described it earlier in the week when asked about BYU’s linebackers:

“They play a lot of vision break defense. So when you watch them play, you’re gonna see a lot of zone eyes where when the ball is thrown, you have guys swarm to the ball because they have to have vision of it,” Lanning said. “They’re not necessarily a man match team or a lot of man-to-man and because of that, backers are gonna swarm around the ball, they’re gonna be able to get interceptions, tip balls, get their hands on the balls. So we have to do a good job of protecting and finding those small windows in between the defenders.”

Do you know what I see when I hear that? I see potential trouble for Bo Nix.

Nix is a player who likes to take risks. He’s not someone who is likely to sit in the pocket and go through progressions until he finds the hole in the zone. He’s someone who tends to key in on a matchup and force the ball into potential trouble. If he does that on Saturday against the Cougars, it could be an early death for the Ducks.

Discipline is what I’m looking for from Oregon’s QB. We saw a little bit of it against Eastern Washington, but Nix still had a couple of turnover-worthy throws that bounced the right way for the Ducks. If he can stay within himself and play within the offense, I think Oregon has a good chance to win this game. If he tries to be the hero, though, BYU’s linebackers are going to have quite a day.

Will the LB talent finally step up?

All offseason, we’ve waxed poetic about Oregon’s dominant linebacking corp, saying that, under the tutelage of Dan Lanning, Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe could be the best duo in the nation. We didn’t quite see that come to fruition in Week 1. We didn’t quite see that come to fruition in Week 2.

Will that change in Week 3?

To be fair, the Ducks are yet to see an offense that really puts the linebackers in a place to show out. Credit to Georgia and Eastern Washington, they’ve done a great job at sidelining the most talented players on Oregon’s defense. A truly great unit will make their presence felt in any game, though, and that’s what I want to see from the Ducks.

Will this be that game? Oregon fans sure hope so.

Can DL pressure a mobile quarterback?

Despite having the No. 5 overall pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, as your cornerstone edge rusher on defense last year, the Ducks were still not a team that was getting after the quarterback at a high rate. They finished the 2021 season with just 23 total sacks, which was the 84th best in the nation. We knew going into the 2022 season that the Ducks would have to step up in a major way in that department. So far they haven’t.

Through two games, Oregon has just two sacks. That’s something that will need to change against BYU, but Lanning knows that QB pressure isn’t a complete numbers game.

“We’d obviously love to be in the backfield a little bit more but if the balls getting out quick, you’re not going to have 15 sacks,” Lanning said. “To me, it’s about winning the game. So I’m not a stat counter. I don’t care how many sacks we have. I care how many wins we have.”

Sacks are a fun stat to keep, but they don’t directly translate to winning. QB pressures and QB hits are what lead to success for a defense most of the time, so if the Ducks can keep BYU’s Jaren Hall out of his comfort zone, it will be a big win for the defense.

Can Autzen return to deafening glory?

It’s been a while since we had a massive game at Autzen Stadium. Looking back at 2021, I guess you could say that the Oregon State game was the most consequential. Maybe Fresno State? You’d have to go all the way back to October of 2018 to get a top-25 matchup in Eugene, when the No. 17 Ducks beat the No. 7 Washington Huskies in overtime, 30-27.

My point is that high-stakes, meaningful football is returning to Eugene, and it will be interesting to see how the fans react.

“I think this place is really special. I think we have really passionate fans and the fans are what makes that thing tick,” Lanning said of Autzen Stadium. “I’m hoping to see it even 10-fold this weekend. With the game that we have coming in the atmosphere that we can create can be a big piece of our success when we can put some fans in the seats and go create an environment like that. I think it makes it really tough for an opponent.”

Against an opponent like BYU, Oregon is going to need some help from a passionate fanbase that is aggressive and loud. It’s been a few years since Oregon has needed to lean on the support of Autzen stadium to will them to a win. We’ll see if the deafening glory and unrivaled home-field advantage is still alive and well.

