5 questions for the Cardinals as training camp opens

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp Tuesday and begin their quest for the postseason. But there are some questions hanging over them as camp starts.

What are those questions?

What about Larry Fitzgerald?

The Cardinals and their fans have been waiting since the end of last season for a decision about his future. He has made none, or if he has, he is not saying. Every interview he has given, he has said he hasn't made a decision. This will be the first time since he entered the league in 2004 that he isn't there at the start of camp inless something changes today.

Will Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones show up?

Not everyone is happy on the Cardinals' roster. Hicks and Jones both requested trades this offseason and both held out of mandatory minicamp. They want out for different reasons. Hicks is unhappy he is losing his starting job to rookie Zaven Collins. Jones is unhappy he has not gotten a contract extension. It is costly not to show up, as players are subject to fines of $50,000 each day they are not in camp, and teams are not permitted to forgive those fines.

Can the Cardinals avoid a major injury in camp/preseason?

The last couple of years, it has been cornerback Robert Alford who has gone down with significant injuries in camp. They seem to lose one expected starter to injury every year. It happens in football, but can they avoid one of their core starters from being lost for the season before it even begins?

Is there a 'Keim Time' move coming?

General manager Steve Keim has a reputation of adding veteran players late in the offseason, either right before or near the start of training camp. They added cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick last year. Tackle Kelvin Beachum signed late. Does he have another "Keim Time" signing in him, or perhaps will he pull the trigger on a trade?

Which unheralded young player will stand out?

It seems that there is some undrafted rookie, late-round pick or low-end roster guy who garners major attention in training camp. We didn't notice it last year because fans could not attend. It is often a receiver or defensive back. Who will catch the eyes of his coaches and the fans during practice this year?

