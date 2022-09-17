5 questions answered by Colts Wire ahead of Week 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to put a Week 1 loss in the rearview mirror by beating a division rival in their home opener. But a lot has changed for the Indianapolis Colts since they lost to the Jaguars in Week 18 last season.

Former starting quarterback Carson Wentz is gone and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan is in his place. Indianapolis is also dealing with a few significant injuries with linebacker Shaquille Leonard out of action, and both DeForest Buckner and Michael Pittman Jr.

So we caught up with Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire to get the lowdown on what to expect from the team this Sunday:

How much of a difference have you seen so far with Matt Ryan taking the reins from Carson Wentz?

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) attempts a pass during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hickey: The biggest difference under center is the leadership. That’s not to say Wentz was a bad leader per se, but Ryan leads differently. He’s garnered the respect of the locker room from the first day he arrived. On the field, it’s nice to see a quarterback get rid of the ball quickly. In Frank Reich’s scheme, much of the passing attack revolves around the quick release. There are some areas that need to be improved, and Week 1 shined a light on those things. But Ryan’s leadership, accuracy and ability to run the quick passing game sets him apart.

Do you think the Colts are in their own head a bit about this losing streak in Jacksonville?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) celebrates a during late second quarter first down catch from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16). The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Jaguars finished out their season with a 26 to 11 victory over the Colts. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Kevin Hickey: They say they’re not, but at this point it’s hard not to have that in the back of their heads. The common denominator in those games has been the lack of a pass rush. The Colts showed flashes but not enough in the Week 1 opener against the Texans. If they want to silence any doubts about the game, the pass rush has to show up. The Colts have a pretty strong team mentally, but it’s even hard for them to not get sick of hearing about the losing streak.

How did the Colts defense look without Shaquille Leonard in Week 1 and will it be a problem in Week 2?

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kevin Hickey: It wasn’t great. Leonard is the heart of the defense. His sheer motor elevates the play of everyone around him. The biggest concern comes in coverage. Depth linebacker and special teams captain Zaire Franklin has been the replacement for Leonard, but he had some issues dropping in coverage during Week 1. Sometimes, it’s not getting enough depth in zone coverage. Other times, it had to do with struggles in man-match situations. It’s a big deal that Leonard won’t be on the field, and it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see the Jaguars target the middle of the defense.

The passing offense last year was the Michael Pittman Jr. show. Are there other options this season that could give the Jaguars trouble?

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in overtime at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hickey: We may have an answer to that question very early on. Michael Pittman Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game after a quad injury popped up on Wednesday. Meanwhile, rookie Alec Pierce was ruled out due to a concussion. There’s a very real chance that Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan see increased workloads, and all three have something to prove this season. It also wouldn’t be a shock to see running back Nyheim Hines and tight end Kylen Granson see more work.

The combo of Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are pretty intimidating on the interior, but have the lesser known offensive tackles inspired confidence?

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72), guard Mark Glowinski (64) and center Ryan Kelly (78) set up to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kevin Hickey: Not much if we’re being honest. Surprisingly, right tackle Braden Smith has been pretty inconsistent since the start of the 2021 season. That showed in Week 1 when Smith allowed four total pressures and a sack against the Texans. Matt Pryor earned the starting left tackle role in training camp but is still in a battle with rookie Bernhard Raimann. Pryor did fine in the opener, but the constant rotation at left tackle does leave some concern about the stability of the position.

