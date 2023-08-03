5 questions Alabama fans want answers to in fall camp

On Thursday, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will begin their quest for another national championship as fall camp will open up from Tuscaloosa.

With a new season on the horizon, the anticipation is building for what is in some way a statement season for the Crimson Tide. Also with a new season comes new questions that must be answered, which is certainly the case as Alabama enters fall camp.

As pads begin to pop and sweat starts to bead from the brow of the Alabama football players, here are five questions that Alabama fans want answers to during fall camp 2023.

Who is going to start at corner opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry?

It’s common knowledge that Kool-Aid McKinstry will lock down one side of the field this fall for the Tide but there is still a question about who will start at the cornerback spot opposite of him. In the spring, Terrion Arnold assumed that role, but then during the summer, the coaching staff made the addition of Louisiana transfer Trey Amos. While there is certainly room for both to have roll in the secondary, the battle for the starting cornerback role will be a battle Tide fans will want to watch.

How will new OC Tommy Rees use the stable of running backs?

This spring, Tide fans got a taste of how special this Alabama running back room could be. The return of Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams alone would have made for a solid pairing but you add the young talents of Jam Miller, Justice Haynes, and Richard Young and there is potential for this to be the most dangerous group in the country. Everyone is excited about Haynes and Tide fans will want to know exactly what his role will be for Alabama this fall. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has a very good problem on his hands in regards to the running backs.

Who starts at inside linebacker?

One of the more interesting position battles as Alabama enters fall camp is the inside linebacker spots. Most feel that Deontae Lawson is all but certain to be one of the two starters, but what will Kevin Steele and linebackers coach Robert Bala do opposite of Lawson? They have plenty of options to choose from and likely woulnd’t go wrong with any of them. Trezmen Marshall, Jihaad Campbell, and Justin Jefferson are currently the favorites to earn the spot and Tide fans will have a close eye on that position group during fall camp.

Who will step up and become WR1?

There is no way around it, last season the Alabama wide receivers were a slight disappointment. Between less-than-stellar route running and dropped passes, the guys just didn’t get it done at the level that Alabama fans expect. Most of those guys are back and are expected to be improved from a season ago. Ja’Corey Brooks, Malik Benson, Isaiah Bond, Jermaine Burton, Kendrick Law, and Kobe Prentice are most likely to be the top five guys out wide for the Tide this fall. But who will step up and become that No. 1 target for Alabama and help propel the wide receivers to an improved season in 2023?

Who is QB1?

Perhaps the biggest question in all of college football is who will be Alabama’s starting quarterback! Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner will be competing for that spot and Alabama fans will be chomping at the bit wondering who will be the starter when Sept. 2 rolls around. This question has Alabama fans slightly nervous as fall camp begins and understandably so, it’s the most important position on the field and Coach Saban and Coach Rees will have to decide which of the guys will give the Tide the best chance to be successful. Be patient Alabama fans, I wouldn’t expect this one to get answered any time soon.

