All 5 questionable players are active for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9

The five players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers on the final injury report are ACTIVE for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

That means receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Preston Smith are all available and will play in a must-win game for the 3-5 Packers.

Lazard, a starter at receiver who leads the team in receiving touchdowns, will return after missing last week with a shoulder injury.

Watson is through the concussion protocol. He’ll provide some much-needed speed on offense.

The new preferred offensive line is all available for the first time this season.

Smith won’t miss any time after dealing with neck and shoulder injuries this week.

The Packers will be without starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, but Krys Barnes is back on the roster and active on Sunday so depth at linebacker won’t be an issue.

The Packers made five players inactive for Week 9, including two rookies.

Packers inactives, Week 9

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB De’Vondre Campbell

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

Lions inactives, Week 9

WR Josh Reynolds

CB A.J. Parker

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

T Matt Nelson

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

