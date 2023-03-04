5 quarterbacks for the Eagles to watch at the 2023 NFL combine

Indianapolis is the center of the NFL world this week and all eyes will be on the quarterback throwing at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Saturday’s workouts will include four projected top-ten picks with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Philadelphia is all about developing quarterbacks, and even with Jalen Hurts reaching All-Pro and MVP status, the 49ers proved that you can never have enough quality arms on the roster or practice squad.

We’re looking at five quarterback prospects at the combine who could intrigue the Eagles in the mid to late rounds, or even in undrafted free agency.

Malik Cunningham, Louisville



The 6-foot-1 Cunningham is the Cardinals’ all-time total touchdowns leader with 120.

Cunningham racked up 1,568 yards on 62.4 percent passing this season, adding 560 yards on the ground. He had 12,839 total yards in his college career, ranking second to Lamar Jackson in his time at Louisville.

Cunningham and Jackson share the school record of 50 rushing touchdowns.

Loved watching @LouisvilleFB play football these past couple years. Some very good players on both sides of the ball. Would gladly take QB Malik Cunningham as a dual threat QB. pic.twitter.com/M3zqu9qpTa — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) January 21, 2023

A talented dual-threat quarterback, Cunningham fits the mold of a developmental quarterback.

Clayton Tune, Houston

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tune is a big-armed quarterback, with mobility and athleticism.

Tune finished the 2022 season with 4,074 yards passing, 40 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Cougars.

What a tight window throw from Clayton Tune #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/iFut21zqxD — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 1, 2023

Max Duggan, TCU

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles don’t need a quarterback, but the quarterback factory is always rolling and the TCU star could be the perfect late-round developmental prospect.

Duggan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 for a reason as a dual-threat quarterback with deep ball abilities after starting the season as the Horned Frogs’ backup.

Duggan has 30 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions and a Total QBR of 80.2 highlighting his efficiency. Duggan finished the regular season with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 404 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground.

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd



A talented strong-arm quarterback, Bagent has put himself on the NFL radar by dominating Division II competition over his four-plus seasons at Shepherd University, just east of Bagent’s hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

All 32 NFL teams have visited Shepherd over the last year to see the prolific quarterback sling it first-hand.

That's the No. 1 D2 QB prospect hitting his target over the middle during Tuesday's @seniorbowl practice 👌@SURamsFootball QB Tyson Bagent ✖️@BeaverFootball TE Luke Musgrave pic.twitter.com/H4vPpOYEuL — Ric Serritella @ The NFL Draft Bible (@NFLDraftBible) February 1, 2023

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Bruins star is the one quarterback that we know has had an NFL combine meeting with Philadelphia.

During his final season with former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Bruins in 2022, adding 12 rushing touchdowns.

In total at UCLA, the 23-year-old signal-caller completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions in his five seasons.

Similar to Jalen Hurts in size and stature(6-1, 205), Thompson-Robinson was efficient on the ground as well totaling 1,826 rushing yards in his career, including a career-high 645 yards last season.

