5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023

The Raiders have sent home Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the NFL season. It was likely a financial move as his contract would be guaranteed in 2023 and 2024 should he get injured.

It appears that the Carr era for the Raiders has come to an end and they will be searching for a replacement this offseason. Here are five players that could replace him in 2023:

1. Tom Brady

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady playing in Las Vegas with his former OC in Josh McDaniels? It could happen. Brady is a free agent and seems unlikely to return to Tampa Bay this offseason.

2. Baker Mayfield

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield has shown a lot over the last three weeks, but is it enough to warrant another shot at a starting job? Mayfield is a free agent and could be had fairly cheap.

3. Mac Jones

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Could the Patriots move on from Mac Jones before Year 3? It’s possible, especially if Tom Brady returns to New England. Jones could be reunited with Josh McDaniels as the two had a ton of success together in 2021.

4. Aaron Rodgers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How about another reunion? If the Packers miss the playoffs this season, they might be inclined to trade Aaron Rodgers and reunite him with former teammate Davante Adams. But out of all the names on this list, this still feels the most unlikely due to Rodgers’ contract and age.

5. Daniel Jones

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If the Raiders are looking for a stop-gap option with upside, how about Daniel Jones? He’s having the best year of his career and will likely be on the free-agent market.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire