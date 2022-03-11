5 quarterbacks the Bills could target in free agency

The NFL’s next offseason chapter is about to begin: Free agency.

On Monday, pending free agents can begin chatting with prospective new clubs. Then on Wednesday, players can officially sign new contracts, but often times, those deals are already reported on before then.

For the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback position is one to watch for.

Yes, there is Josh Allen–And yes, that is great.

But Allen is set to lose his backup in Mitchell Trubisky, who is a pending free agent… and Trubisky is set to depart after his backup, Davis Webb, already signed with the New York Giants.

Allen is looking something like Will Smith saying goodbye in the final scene of Fresh Prince right now.

With that, here are five quarterbacks the Bills could target in free agency next week:

Cam Newton | Carolina Panthers

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32

When Allen entered the NFL, who was he compared to? Newton. If you’re looking for a quarterback to come in like Trubisky did last year, who plays a similar style to Allen, you won’t find anyone better than Newton.

The Bills, via head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, obviously know Newton well dating back to their Carolina days.

Ryan Fitzpatrick | Washington Commanders

Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 39

The fan favorite in Fitzpatrick is beloved by Bills fans and always loved by teammates. At 39, he’s no Tom Brady physical fitness wise, but Fitzpatrick’s willingness to chuck it and run it when he does get on the field might actually be a nice No. 2 option to Allen.

Andy Dalton | Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14). (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Age: 34

There’s a chance that a team comes calling and tells Dalton he has a chance to start. That would nullify the Bills as an option for him.

But if that doesn’t happen and Dalton’s settled on being a backup, he’d certainly be welcomed in Buffalo. Dalton is also a very steady QB–a team can do much worse than him as a backup.

Kyle Allen | Washington Commanders

Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

In terms of proven skill… well, this might not be it. But McDermott made note of one thing in particular in terms of finding a QB2: They have to mesh well with Allen.

Allen… Kyle Allen, and Josh Allen, have been spotted a couple of times hanging out together during the offseason over the years. Allen (Josh) has also hung out with Fitzpatrick at The Master’s golf tournament in the past, so this idea could apply to him too.

Tyrod Taylor | Houston Texans

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32

Sounds crazy, right? But we’ve had a few years since the Bills traded Taylor. If the quarterback has put that in the past and doesn’t have any issue with McDermott & Co., Buffalo could identify Taylor as an athletic and mobile backup that could fill in for Allen in the same sense that Trubisky did and Newton could.

Fans would likely give Taylor a warm welcome back like Fitzpatrick.

