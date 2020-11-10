5 quarterback options for 2021 if Washington starts over again

5 QB options for 2021 if Washington starts over again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It's no certainty that Washington will again be looking for a new quarterback in 2021, but it does seem likely.
Following Sunday's loss, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said he was unsure if the team had a franchise quarterback on the roster, and that sure makes it sound like this team will be searching for a new passer next offseason.
That doesn't mean Dwayne Haskins couldn't turn things around, or Alex Smith couldn't stick around, or Kyle Allen doesn't return from injury. Any or all of those things could happen.
But if they don't, who is available? There are plenty of options.
- It doesn't look like Washington will be bad enough to land the No. 1 overall pick and take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, but don't rule it out. If Lawrence is gone, Ohio State QB Justin Fields seems like a real option in Washington, but would the team hesitate to draft two first-round Buckeye QBs in the span of three years?
- There is a new name to keep an eye on in college football and that's BYU's Zach Wilson. He's been quite impressive this season, completing 75 percent of his passes with 21 TDs against just two INTs for the undefeated Cougars. Washington Football legend Joe Theismann said he's "in love" with Wilson as a prospect, and he seems to have vaulted into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Before Wilson emerged, North Dakota State's Trey Lance was the under-the-radar name to watch. Due to Covid concerns his school only played one game this fall, and that's kept him off highlight shows and out of many conversations. Make no mistake, however, by next April, Lance will be a big part of the QB conversation.
- What if Washington decides to sign a veteran passer? Well, Philip Rivers will be a free agent. He's become a high turnover QB late in his career, but he could still be a decent option. It's also possible QBs like Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr become available as their contracts no longer hold guaranteed money. Want a long shot veteran passer that might hit free agency? What about Matt Stafford.
- This might seem crazy, but think about it in full - Dallas is 2-7 and looks to be on the fast track towards a top-five pick. The Cowboys defense is awful and the offense has fallen apart since the injury to Dak Prescott. Well, if Dallas lands in the top-five, would Jerry Jones consider starting over with a highly touted rookie QB and letting Prescott walk in free agency? Remember Dak was playing the 2020 season on a one-year franchise tag, and it's entirely possible that coming off a broken ankle, the Cowboys elect not to tag Prescott again. If Dak gets to free agency, could Washington make a run? Crazy things happen every offseason in the NFL.