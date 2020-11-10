5 quarterback options for 2021 if Washington starts over again

5 QB options for 2021 if Washington starts over again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's no certainty that Washington will again be looking for a new quarterback in 2021, but it does seem likely.

Following Sunday's loss, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said he was unsure if the team had a franchise quarterback on the roster, and that sure makes it sound like this team will be searching for a new passer next offseason.

That doesn't mean Dwayne Haskins couldn't turn things around, or Alex Smith couldn't stick around, or Kyle Allen doesn't return from injury. Any or all of those things could happen.

But if they don't, who is available? There are plenty of options.