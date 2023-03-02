5 QBs to watch for the Colts at 2023 NFL combine

Everyone knows where the Indianapolis Colts are headed with their first-round pick come April 27.

That’s a quarterback.

With the team holding the No. 4 overall selection, they are guaranteed to have a shot at one of the top four quarterback prospects in this class. But as it has been talked about much with this franchise, if they want to get a player they absolutely want then the Colts will have to make a move up to the number one slot in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

I’m sure you all know the names by now but here are the quarterbacks to pay attention to during the NFL combine this weekend:

Bryce Young, Alabama

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, you won’t be able to watch Young perform at the NFL combine since he has opted to save his testing for his Pro Day. This shouldn’t be a major concern since the last quarterback to go No. 1 overall that did was Baker Mayfield in 2018. Perhaps the most important thing to pay attention to is his measurements.

Young was listed at 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds in his final season at Alabama. In his junior year, he finished with 3,328 passing yards, 32 interceptions, and five interceptions. He also ran the ball for 185 yards and four touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The rest of the top four quarterback prospects have been reported that they will be throwing on Saturday. Stroud is an exceptional thrower of the football and can showcase his arm talent to boost his stock. One of the question marks that surrounded him has been his ability to be mobile and create plays on his own.

He did show he can do that in his playoff performance against Georgia but further testing during the combine can prove his athleticism. Stroud threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his final year at Ohio State. He also ran the ball for 108 yards.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Carly Mackler/Getty Images

The most polarizing quarterback in this class is Richardson. The Florida prospect offers a high ceiling because of his athleticism and how he fits into the modern game. He will get a chance to show off how powerful his arm is and if he has improved his mechanics since the last time we same him on a field.

He also can make a stronger case to be the first quarterback selected with his athletic testing this weekend. Richardson threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2022. He also ran the ball for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

Richardson reportedly has met with the Colts already.

Will Levis, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The one quarterback that the NFL combine is very important to his draft stock is Levis. Outside of testing, the combine is where teams are able to get their medical grades on prospects. Levis dealt with foot, finger, and shoulder injuries for most of his final year at Kentucky.

Not only can Levis show medical staff that his injuries are behind him but he can also prove it in front of the front offices with his testing. Because of his foot injury, he didn’t run the ball as he did in his junior season so teams will want to see if he still has that mobility.

In his senior year, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

I know what you are thinking, why is Hooker even on this list? Yes, there is no shot that the Colts would select him at the number four overall slot but there is a hypothetical situation where Indianapolis may have to consider him. The Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals have stated publically that they would like to trade back.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers are all candidates in my mind. I also wouldn’t rule out the Seattle Seahawks if they wanted a quarterback (Richardson) to sit behind Geno Smith (assuming he re-signs) for a season or two.

If the Colts stay at the fourth spot and two teams end up getting ahead of them then that would lead to them settling the left of the four. If the front office isn’t that sold on whoever that player is and views Hooker just as good, then why should they settle for a guy they don’t believe is it.

Or, if a player like Levis is red-flagged on his medical grade. This is exactly why they should trade up but if they don’t and the draft plays out this way then they may have to make a decision. Do they settle? Draft the best player on their board or try to trade back?

If the latter happens, then Hooker could be an option for them on Day 2. Hooker won’t be testing this weekend since he tore his ACL in November but reports of his injury timeline and how well he does in the team interviews are something to keep an eye on.

He threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Also, ran the ball for 430 yards and five touchdowns. If he doesn’t suffer his injury there is an argument that he could’ve won the Heisman this past college football season.

