5 QBs, including Geno Smith make top list of best offensive free agents

With the start of free agency and the new league year now just a month away, it’s time to take a good, hard look at who’s out there for the taking.

Jared Dubin over at CBS Sports ranked the top 25 potential offensive free agents and the first five players are all quarterbacks: Ravens Lamar Jackson, Giants Daniel Jones, former Raiders Derek Carr, 49ers Jimmy Garaoppolo and No. 5 . . . Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

“The top of the free-agent market is all about the quarterback position,” Dubin writes. “Former MVP Lamar Jackson is far and away the best player available … you know, if he becomes available.”

Dubin believes that the top two on the list – Jackson and Jones – could be tag candidates, leaving Carr and Garoppolo as the best remaining QB options.

“Geno Smith seems likely to come to some sort of medium-term deal to remain in Seattle, even if the Seahawks don’t necessarily go all-in on him as their quarterback of the future,” Dubin asserts, and he’s correct.

Seattle likely will, and should, find a way to keep Smith around since he’s earned another shot fair and square and it shouldn’t break the bank.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire