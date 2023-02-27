5 QB needy teams the Eagles could consider swapping picks with in 1st round

The 2023 NFL offseason has begun and as the Eagles and 31 other teams prepare for the NFL scouting combine, all eyes will be on the four top quarterback prospects.

About seven teams in the top half of the draft have quarterback needs. Still, only Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky), and Anthony Richardson (Florida) are believed to be franchise-altering signal-callers.

Teams like the Cardinals, Bears, Seahawks, and Lions could all look to select game-changing defensive players, while Philadelphia is looking to accrue assets after blockbuster draft night trades in 2022.

With the draft fast approaching, here are five quarterback-needy teams that could look to swap picks with the Eagles.

Tennessee Titans

2023 draft order: No. 11

Why it makes sense: The Titans suffered a late-season slide due to inefficient quarterback play and the team could look to reload despite spending a third-round pick on Malik Willis. It would only be one spot, but if one of the big four slips, the Titans could choose to pounce.

Why it might not happen: Tannehill has a cap hit of $36.6 million, and it would cost $18.8 million in dead money to part ways with him.

Detroit Lions

2023 draft order: No. 6, No. 18

Why it makes sense: The Lions have two first-round picks (Nos. 6, 18) in 2023, which gives them the ammo to pull off a trade for the top spot, or sit patiently and watch to see if a player of their choice slips to No. 6 overall. With several pressing needs on defense, that top-six pick could towards landing Jalen Carter or a dynamic defender to pair with Hutchinson.

Why it might not happen: Goff went from stopgap quarterback, to a Pro Bowl season and near playoff berth under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Goff still has two years left on his deal, where he’s slated to have valuable cap hits of $30.98 million (2023) and $31.98 million (2024). Detroit would accrue $10 million in a dead cap from moving on, and their offense was never the problem in 2022.

New York Jets

2023 draft order: No. 13

Why it makes sense: The Jets are a quarterback away from being a playoff team, and they could be forced into moving up three slots to land Will Levis or Anthony Richardson if they start to fall.

Why it might not happen: The Jets and the Buccaneers, are outside the top 10. New York could also turn to a veteran option, with Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr as the likely options.

Houston Texans

2023 draft order: No. 2, No. 12

Why it makes sense: The Texans need a quarterback, and they’ll have no shortage of options sitting at second overall. But if they have their sights set on a game-changing defender (Jalen Carter, Will Anderson) they could risk moving back up from No. 12 overall. If there isn’t a consensus star quarterback among the group of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis, Houston could be content with simply letting one fall to them at No. 12 or higher.

Why it might not happen: If Houston decides they want Bryce Young, the franchise would need “do everything they can” to trade up with Chicago with their division rival Colts coveting the former Alabama quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 draft order: No. 19

Why it makes sense: Tom Brady has retired and the Bucs only have Kyle Trask under contract. It would be bold, but if Tampa Bay wants any shot at the top four quarterbacks, they must move up in the draft.

Why it might not happen: The Texans would need to pass on drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall, while Will Levis or Anthony Richardson would need to start slipping in order for Tampa Bay or another team to jump up beyond No. 10 or higher.

Wild Card Team -- Seattle Seahawks

2023 draft order: No. 5, No. 20

Why it makes sense: Geno Smith would be guaranteed around $32.4 million next season if Seattle chooses to use the franchise tag on the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. The Seahawks could look to pay Snith accordingly while moving up from No. 20 to No. 10 for one of the top four signal-callers that could slip in the draft.

Why it won’t happen: See Tampa Bay above.

