5 QBs, 5 lingering questions for the offseason

Liz Loza
·1 min read
The NFL draft is now comfortably two weeks in the rear-view mirror. Free agency feels like it was four years ago. Now that the transitional period of the NFL offseason is in the books and we wait for training camp to begin, some major questions still remain.

Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo's senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to get the insider's take on some of the league's most pressing QB issues:

What is going between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers?

What is the latest on the allegations against Deshaun Watson and can we expect to see him in a Texans uniform this September?

When will we see the Bears, 49ers and Patriots turn to their prized first round QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones?

Finally, Liz & Charles wrap up the podcast talking about Wednesday night's schedule release, the upcoming games they're most excited about and the one game that's set to break regular season records for ticket price.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

