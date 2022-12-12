5 punters the Eagles could target after Arryn Siposs suffered leg injury against Giants

#Eagles punter Arryn Siposs is out indefinitely with a lower-leg injury suffered when he scooped a blocked punt, ran and got crushed just short of a first down in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, per sources. Siposs is still undergoing tests. But Philly will need to add a punter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2022

The Eagles don’t have many weaknesses, but Punter Arryn Siposs has been a player to watch all season, and things could be heating up.

Siposs suffered a lower leg injury after trying to advance a blocked punt on Sunday and he’ll be out for an indefinite amount of time.

Here are five punters Philadelphia could have in for a tryout ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Chicago.

Brock Miller

Miller’s tryouts are an annual event, and the left-handed punter could be an option.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Miller has yet to see game action while bouncing around the league from the practice squad to the practice squad.

Miller signed a futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers in January 2017 but was cut later that offseason in May.

He’s also spent four different occasions on the Giants’ practice squad and most recently signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 preseason.

Brett Kern



A 14-year NFL vet, Kern is a former All-Pro named to the Pro Bowl three times and has a career punting average of 45.9 yards, with 39.7% of his kicks landing inside the 20.

Kern played for the Titans in 2022, averaging 44.8 yards per punt, with a net of 40.4 yards.

Matt Araiza



