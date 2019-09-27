5 prospects Ravens fans should be watching in Washington vs. USC

Chaos abounds in college football, but there is perhaps no more chaotic conference than the Pac-12. We expect the top teams in the SEC to compete for the conference. Sure, anything can happen, but Kentucky isn't beating Alabama anytime soon. The same goes for the Big Ten and Big 12. The ACC...pretty much has one team. The Pac-12, however, loves cannibalizing itself. Washington is the class of the conference...and then they lose to Cal in the middle of the night after a massive rain delay. Utah is the conference's best hope for reaching the playoff...until they lost to USC and its third-string quarterback.

Because of this, we tend to forget about those teams out west and gloss over just how talented they truly are. The game of the week this week, Washington vs. USC, features two of the top teams in the conference and plenty of prospects with bright NFL futures ahead of them.

Here are the players Ravens fans should be watching.

OT Trey Adams, Washington

Adams is a player with first-round talent who is likely to slide in the draft because of his injury history. In 2017, he suffered a torn ACL. In 2018, he needed back surgery for a bulging disk. And so, a player who many thought could be a top-10 pick may not even go in the first round of the 2020 draft.

So far in 2019, Adams has been able to stay healthy and has looked impressive. NFL teams will no doubt want to see him remain healthy for the entire season, but there is no reason to question his skills or his size.

Adams stands at 6-foot-7. The Washington football website lists him at 314 pounds, but he more likely is in the 320s-330s range.

Even if a first-round pick is too risky for Adams, there is definite value here if he falls.

C Nick Harris, Washington

Harris is considered undersized for an O-line prospect, but if you put a premium on building up a strong locker room, this is the guy for you.

Harris started four games as a true freshman. He makes up for his lack of size with his athletic ability. His work ethic and energy stand out and have made him a leader on the line. He would probably be a depth player in the NFL, but some projections have him as a project who could potentially develop into a starter.

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

When it comes to generating pressure on the pass rush, today's NFL focuses mainly on edge rushers. Being able to generate pressure from the interior seems to be an overlooked skill, but it can be an incredible asset for teams that can do it.

Onwuzurkie had 34 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season playing the interior of the defensive line.

DE Christian Rector, USC

Rector's career-high in sacks came in 2017 when he totaled 7.5. He has been utilized both as a defensive end and as an outside linebacker while at Washington demonstrating that he can step into the NFL as an edge rusher.

ILB John Houston Jr., USC

A vocal leader for the Trojans defense, Houston has a nose for the football with 26 tackles in three games this season. He recorded 67 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and five passes defended last season. I have read there may be concerns about his strength so bulking up should be a priority heading into the draft.

Other potential NFL prospects to watch:

QB Jacob Eason, Washington

WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

OT Jared Hilbers, Washington

WR Aaron Fuller, Washington

DT Brandon Pili, USC

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, USC













