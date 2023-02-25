5 prospects pegged as best fits for Patriots by NFL draft expert

There are a bunch of different directions the New England Patriots could go in April’s 2023 NFL draft. So prepare for endless brainstorming sessions between now and then.

The Patriots have always been one of the more fascinating teams to cover at the annual event due to coach Bill Belichick’s tendency to do the unexpected. Will that be the case this year?

The Patriots could obviously use some help along the offensive line, especially at the tackle position. Isaiah Wynn is a pending free agent, and Trent Brown’s future with the team is up in the air. That means fixing the offensive front should be a top priority.

Or, the team could decide to address the cornerback position with veteran Jonathan Jones potentially on the verge of leaving. Tight end is looking pretty strong in this draft, and receiver is a perennial problem.

And what about quarterback? Surely, Belichick wouldn’t dare go after a player like the University of Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker if he falls on the board, right?

The options are endless for the Patriots, and NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah tried to make sense of it all in a conference call on Friday, per WEEI’s Khari Thompson.

Here are the players he named as the best fits for New England.

Iowa, EDGE, Lukas Van Ness

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern, OT, Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

North Dakota State, OL, Cody Mauch

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech, EDGE, Keion White

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois, CB, Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

