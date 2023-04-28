5 prospects Cowboys could’ve drafted instead of DT Mazi Smith

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise pick when they drafted defensive tackle Mazi Smith out of Michigan with the 26th pick in the first round. The franchise hadn’t selected a DT in the first round since 1991 when they made Russell Maryland the first overall selection.

For those who had given up on the notion the Cowboys cared about drafting a run-stuffing DT, this was a stunning development. Smith will help a defense that has struggled to slow down rushing attacks over the last three years, and finished 22nd in the league last season while giving up almost 130 yards on the ground a game.

However, there were other options on the board when the Cowboys were on the clock. Here’s what the team could have done instead of drafting Smith.

Drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9)

It wasn’t expected, but the Penn State corner was available when the Cowboys went on the clock. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound CB has the size and length the team likes in its corners, so Porter Jr. was likely in the conversation for to be the Smith selection.

Porter Jr. had the potential to give the Cowboys an elite CB duo with All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs in the future. With Diggs and veteran Stephon Gilmore currently penciled in as the starters in 2023, Porter Jr. could’ve learned on the job and taken over if Gilmore leaves in free agency after this season.

Selecting Porter would also have been protection against Diggs leaving in free agency after playing out his rookie contract in 2023.

A team can never have too many corners, but the Cowboys chose a Big 10 rival and to build in the trenches.

Drafted edge rusher Nolan Smith

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

While Mazi Smith fortifies the interior of the defensive line, Dallas could have went in a different direction, adding a different Smith on the edge. Defensive end Nolan Smith is considered one of the best pass rushers in the draft and would have been a solid pick for the Cowboys in the first round.

Nolan Smith only had three sacks in his senior year, and just 12.5 over his career at Georgia, but he might’ve been more productive if he wasn’t part of a rotation. Still, Smith offers the size, athleticism and bend that could entice a team to use a high pick on him to develop as a pass rusher.

The Cowboys missed out, but the rival Philadelphia Eagles scooped him up four picks later with the No. 30 overall choice. This one might be talked about for a long time if Nolan Smith turns out to be an elite edge defender.

Drafted tight end Michael Mayer

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87)

Throughout the process, the Cowboys were rumored to be interested in adding a TE early in the draft. The Notre Dame TE was the consensus top option at the position on many draft boards, but Mayer wasn’t selected in Round 1. When the team was on the clock, word spread quickly TE wasn’t going to be the pick.

Cowboys are not taking a tight end here. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 28, 2023

The Cowboys lost their starter at TE in free agency when Dalton Schultz signed with the Houston Texans, which led many to believe the team was set on trying to find his replacement with pick 26. When the Buffalo Bills traded up in front of Dallas to draft the other top option at TE, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, the Cowboys had one of the best tight end prospects in their sights but opted to go another direction.

There are still six more rounds, and the draft is deep at TE, but the Cowboys might have missed their opportunity to select one of the best options at a position of need.

Drafted guard Steve Avila

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Another player, and position, the Cowboys have often been linked to in the draft process is TCU guard Steve Avila. The offensive line is still finding the pieces to fit together, and left guard appears to be a position in need of a solution. Dallas allowed last year’s starting LG, Connor McGovern, to leave in free agency and doesn’t have a replacement yet.

Avila could have been the answer, but the team went in another direction. The team signed Chuma Edoga in free agency and is moving Josh Ball to guard to compete with Matt Farniok for the LG job, for now. That’s not good enough and the Cowboys missed an opportunity to shore up the LG spot by electing not to draft Avila.

There’s optimism Avila could still be available for the Cowboys in the second round, but it’s not guaranteed.

Team could have traded out

(Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

As the 26th pick was approaching, the Cowboys were working the phones in the war room. It was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders were hoping to move up to Dallas’ spot, offers which the team turned down.

Kyle Youmans reports the Cowboys turned down trade down offers from Kansas City (31) and Las Vegas (38) Specific details unknown. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) April 28, 2023

However, the offers might not have been strong enough for the Cowboys to consider moving. The 31st pick from the Chiefs, plus what else they were offering wasn’t enticing enough, and the Raiders were prepared to give up their pick in the second round, 38th overall, plus more to trade for the 26th pick. Whatever the compensation was, it wasn’t sufficient for Dallas.

Or perhaps the Cowboys were set on drafting their guy in Smith. It turned out to be a smart decision as the Chiefs were hoping to move up and draft Smith for themselves.

Still, the Cowboys could’ve gotten a quality player at 31, or 38, and added to their draft stock. It might be a missed opportunity.

