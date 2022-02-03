5 prospects for Chiefs fans to watch in East-West Shrine Bowl

Some of the best 2022 NFL draft prospects have been practicing all week to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The all-star game takes place tonight, Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can tune in to watch it live on NFL Network.

We’ve already previewed some prospects in our weekly draft prospect series, but we’re also covering a few more who stood out during the week of practice.

Virginia TE Jelani Woods

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

A massive human being, Woods weighed in at 6-6 and 259 pounds. He spent the first three seasons of his career at Oklahoma State, but upon transferring to Virginia in 2021, Woods really started to shine as a receiver. He amassed 44 catches for nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 with the Mountaineers.

Through a week of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Woods has proven to be nearly uncoverable. The agility and suddenness he has at his size make him such a unique weapon in the passing game. He’s also really tough to bring down after the catch. He’s proven to be a solid blocker in the running and passing game during the first three years of his career, but his emergence as a pass-catcher is a game-changer.

Tight end isn’t a position of need for Kansas City, but it’s a deep draft class at the position. Should he fall to the right spot, he’d likely be in consideration.

Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A transfer from Alcorn State, where he was a two-time HBCU All-American and a First-Team All-SWAC player in 2019, Cole is a hard-hitting safety prospect. He had 80 tackles and five interceptions in his final season with Alcorn State and sat out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a grad transfer at Louisville in 2021, the 5-11 and 207-pound defensive back picked up right where he left off. He had the second-most tackles on the team with 78 tackles. He also amassed five tackles for loss, seven passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

Down at the East-West practices he’s been one of the most impressive players in 1-on-1 coverage against tight ends. He plays with a fearless attitude that I feel the secondary in Kansas City could use, especially if Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t return in free agency.

Tennessee DT Matthew Butler

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Probably the most explosive defensive tackle prospect at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Butler was a one-man wrecking crew in practice this week. The 6-4 and 299-pounder is not only extremely quick off the snap, but he boasts pocket-pushing strength.

Butler also has a motor that won’t quit and that showed up during the practice week from what I’ve been told. Nothing impresses coaches more than showing effort and skill in practice. Butler accomplished both of those things.

The Chiefs are anticipating some departures at the defensive tackle position with Derrick Nnadi and Jarran Reed set to become free agents. Butler probably is more of a penetrating 3-tech than a run-stuffing nose tackle, but I’d still expect him to be on the radar.

Nebraska WR Samori Toure

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

This 6-foot and 190-pound wideout spent four seasons at the University of Montana where he had a highly-decorated career as a pass-catcher. He transferred to Nebraska for the 2021 college football season, appearing in 12 games for the Cornhuskers. He didn’t disappoint in the Big 10 conference, catching 45 passes for nearly 900 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 63 yards and a score.

I was told that Toure was, “One of the best receivers in 1-on-1 drills” and that his route-running was, “smooth like butter.” That tracks with what we’ve seen of him with both the Grizzlies and the Cornhuskers. He’s crafty with his footwork and route-running which lends to his ability to create separation on intermediate and deep routes.

Toure is someone that Kansas City could target in the middle rounds.

Brown QB E.J. Perry

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Chiefs don’t exactly need to go out and draft a quarterback, but they should be looking for guys who’d be priority-free agents to bring in for competition with Shane Buechele during the course of the offseason.

A second-string QB at Boston College in 2017-18, Perry transferred to Brown for an opportunity to be the starter. In 2019 the 6-2 and 210-pound quarterback averaged 367.8 yards per game, tossing 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and eight rushing touchdowns. He didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he picked up right where he left off in 2021, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns.

Perry has shown off down at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. He has very good pocket presence, scans the field well and delivers a clean spiral. I’ve been most impressed with the clips from his work in the red zone. He has solid arm strength and downfield accuracy, with a few “in the bucket” throws during practice this week. He also has some wheels and knows when to take off and use them.

Honorable mentions

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA WR Kyle Phillips

UNC RB Ty Chandler

Arizona State DL DJ Davidson

Colorado LB Carson Wells

Coastal Carolina LB/DE Jeffrey Gunter

Navy LB Diego Fagot

Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

Pittsburg State CB Dallis Flowers

There is a surprising amount of talent down at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year and plenty of these guys are going to end up drafted or signed as priority free agents.

