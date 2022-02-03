5 projected landing spots for WR Jameson Williams in 2022 NFL draft

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was only with the Crimson Tide program for one season, after transferring from Ohio State, but his impact was massive.

He recently announced that he would be entering the 2022 NFL draft, which was expected.

Originally, Williams was projected to be the first wide receiver off the board, but a torn ACL in the national championship game changed that. His draft position has fallen, but he’s still in the first round.

The only question that remains for Williams now is: With what team will he land?

Various mock draft have him being selected by various teams. Here are five real possibilities.

Kansas City Chiefs (No. 30 OVR)

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer

The latest mock draft from Walter Football has Williams being selected No. 30 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys (No. 24 OVR)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The latest mocks raft by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has Williams landing with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24 overall.

Las Vegas Raiders (No. 22 OVR)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The latest mock draft by Joe Broback of Pro Football Network predicts Williams beginning his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay Packers (No 28 OVR)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The latest mock draft done by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia has Williams being selected No. 28 overall by the Green Bay Packers.

Buffalo Bills (No. 25 OVR)

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The latest 2022 NFL mock draft by Zack Patraw of Sports Illustrated has Williams being drafted No. 25 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

