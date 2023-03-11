5 pressure DTs for Cowboys to consider in 2023 draft

The Cowboys’ were lucky enough to see serious development in last season’s Most Improved Player, Osa Odighizuwa. However, there is a severe lack of a versatile presence next to him as the coaching staff have shown they are not keen on Neville Gallimore. Dallas plays a hybrid system that use both even and odd fronts, seeing players like Odighizuwa, and previously Gallimore, used in multiple spots. Along the interior, the 3-and-5-technique positions are some of the most vital.

3-techs line up on the outside shoulder of a guard while 5-techs line up on the outside shoulder of the tackle; sharing responsibilities of getting to the QB while also providing two-gap ability versus the run. Since they play further away from the ball, a good first step while still having solid play strength is required.

Although currently out of favor, Gallimore remains on roster and the likes of Demarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston have the ability to kick inside from their edge positions. However, Dallas needs some bodies to supplement the improved play of Odighizuwa. Here are five targets to help bolster the Cowboys iDL.

1: Calijah Kancey, 6-foot-1, 281 pounds, Pitt

After showing out at the combine, Kancey made his case as one of the top iDL in this class. During his time at Pitt he posted 16 sacks and almost 35 tackles for a loss in just over 30 games. He is a pass-rushing specialist who brings good burst and a sheer will to get to the QB.

He is severely undersized for the interior defensive line but is strong and quick. Kancey is an easy mover, showing excellent quickness on stunts and in space attacking the pocket. He is not a mauler but also possesses enough hand and lower body strength to hang in the trenches with bigger offensive linemen. His struggles come from a lack of length, often shown in the run game so he is likely a situational rusher at the next level.

Kancey has garnered many comparisons to future HOFer Aaron Donald and its clear to see why. Outside the same alma mater, their builds and combine performances illustrate their unique play style as a versatile and undersized pass rusher. He would be a plug-and-play at either the three or five technique. If Kancey could become half the player Donald is, he would be well worth an early round selection come draft day.

#8 Calijah Kancey winning instantly and blowing up the QB draw pic.twitter.com/8ZR5j4WTPo — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 8, 2023

2: Zacch Pickens, 6-foot-4, 291 pounds, South Carolina

The best way to describe Pickens is active. He is relentless in pursuit with a white-hot motor; running down ball carriers and fighting off blocks until the whistle. He has fantastic foot and hand speed, consistently winning at the point of attack with great anticipation off the snap. He is a strong, instinctual player, able to recognize blocks early and react to the play.

This ability to get to the OL before they get to him helps Pickens in the pass game. He will use his length to disengage from blocks and work his way into the pocket. What Pickens does lack is play strength in his relatively small frame. He will get pushed back by larger blockers if he is unable to win with his first step, hurting his run defense.

Pickens could afford to put on some weight so he can stay with NFL blockers physically. His current skillset offers a lot to like from someone with the athleticism to play either position; he could hear his named called as early as the second round.

MATCHUP: Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg, 4-year starter & one of top centers in CFB, will have his hands full w/ @GamecockFB DL Zacch Pickens (@ZP6DT). Here’s Week 1 🎥 showing Pickens overwhelm blocker with length & in-line power…then the “excuse me” step-over before making tackle. https://t.co/qIhoFBeZhK pic.twitter.com/LscIgvPW4I — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 9, 2022

3: Gervon Dexter, 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Florida

Dexter is an intriguing prospect in this draft cycle. He has all the physical traits preferred for any role along the defensive line but an inconsistent skillset. Dexter is lean yet strong and quick, all at over 300 pounds. This athleticism flashes on tape and is enough to bolster Dexter’s stock into early Day 2.

He shows the ability to use natural athleticism and his frame to his advantage as both a pass rusher and run defender. Dexter’s issues often come with his snap timing which throws off his technique for the entirety of the play. He has above average athleticism so this likely comes down to a mental processing issue which can easily be adjusted at the next level with time.

Dexter is raw in regard to his technical abilities. Fixing inconsistencies and other minor technique issues will take his game to the next level. He is currently a blank canvas who could play multiple positions along the defensive line given his stature and athleticism. Given that Dexter met with Dallas at the combine, Dan Quinn might see Dexter as a player he can mold.

Calais Campbell on NFL Network right now, “That Dexter kid from Florida? Whew. Big and athletic, can MOVE. Very impressive, he made a fan out of me today.”@GervonDexter is impressing fans, media, players, and most importantly NFL teams. — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) March 2, 2023

4: Tyler Lacy, 6-foot-4, 279 pounds, Oklahoma St.

Lacy is versatile and aggressive defensive lineman with a lot of experience for Oklahoma State. He’s got a strong motor and plays the game with active feet and hands. At only 279 pounds, he is smaller than a large majority of opposing linemen but this size difference does not faze his tenacious on-field attitude.

Similar to Pickens, Lacy wins his reps at the line of scrimmage. With his above-average combination of burst and hand timing he is often able to get control of blockers before they get control of him. He is then capable of using his length to put some moves on blockers and close the pocket. However, when he doesn’t control the rep is when Lacy struggles.

Lacy has good power in his hands but lacks an elite anchor to drive blocks back. He will get pushed off the spot and get overwhelmed by significantly bigger blockers. This shows in shaky run defense but should he get flexed out wider than the traditional 3-tech position to the 5-tech, his athleticism will be of better use.

Tyler Lacy getting after it pic.twitter.com/U076MBEj1q — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2022

5. Dante Stills, 6-foot-3, 286 pounds, West Virginia

Stills is son of 10-year NFL veteran Gary Stills and brother to former Raider and Chief Darius Stills, all of whom attended West Virginia. With a strong bloodline in football, Stills possesses likable traits that could make him a long term role layer for this Dallas defense.

Stills is a smooth mover who gets off the line with ease. He also has a flurry of moves he’s comfortable with that help him get to the QB. Due to his lackluster size and length, he struggles to stack and shed blocks in the run game. However, he has enough hand technique to take on blockers. Should he add on some more mass, battling with larger blockers would come much easier as the technical ability is apparent.

Dallas may have cold feet going after another undersized DT after the Trysten Hill fiasco, but they clearly had some interest during the combine. As someone with a good athletic profile and a versatile skillset, Quinn could make Stills into a bit of a jack of all trades and move him around the line.

There goes that man Dante Stills 👀 The @WVUfootball DT put on a show during 1-on-1s on the first day of @ShrineBowl practice pic.twitter.com/pHNh2paTJe — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 29, 2023

