5 predictions for Texas Tech basketball in Grant McCasland's first year as head coach

The preseason festivities are winding down, which means another round of Texas Tech basketball is about to begin.

Grant McCasland will make his debut has head coach Nov. 8 by hosting Texas A&M-Commerce. It'll be the first of three home games to start the 2023-24 season. The Red Raiders are about to embark on a four-month trek they hope extends into a fifth.

There are many things McCasland and his staff will be working on from this point until the end of the year. Here are are predictions on how the season will shake out for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech's guard Kerwin Walton (24) shoots the ball against Texas in a Big 12 basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The defense will be fixed

Of all the things that went wrong for the Red Raiders last season, the defense was the most glaring issue on the court.

Texas Tech had its worst defensive showing in years, giving up 69 points per game — the most allowed by a Tech defense since the 2012-13 season. This came a year after the Red Raiders gave up 60.65 points/game. Opponents also shot 41.9% overall, which was the highest field-goal percentage allowed since the 2016-17 campaign.

Poor defense also gave Tech its lowest margin of victory (4.30) since 2015-16 (negative-3.4) and led the team's sinking to 66th nationally in defensive efficiency (the team's lowest since 2015-16) after finishing first a year prior.

These things should be fixed through a combination of McCasland's system and the know how of new assistant Dave Smart.

The pace will be immense

McCasland smirked the second his UNT teams' pace of play was brought up at Big 12 media days.

"I can't imagine what everybody said bad about us in recruiting," McCasland replied.

Yes, McCasland knows the Mean Green had the slowest pace of play in the country last year, and they weren't much faster tempoed in previous years either. That, McCasland said, was a byproduct of the kind of players he had at his disposal in Denton.

Without directly saying it, McCasland has bigger, stronger, faster and more athletic players at Texas Tech than he did at UNT. In other words, the Red Raiders won't be playing nearly as slow as his other teams have.

Small ball lineups will be heavily featured

One thing that was learned in the exhibition against Texas A&M is that the Red Raiders can and will employ smaller lineups when possible.

That's not totally shocking, considering 7-footer Warren Washington is the lone player on the roster taller than 6-8. Small-ball rotations were going to have to happen. However, the Red Raiders showed against the Aggies that not only will they go to those lineups frequently, they can have some pretty good success as well.

Devan Cambridge spent 8 minutes, 27 seconds acting as Tech's defacto big man. Those lineups outscored A&M by 16 points — including an eight-point swing in the final 2:47 of game action. With Cambridge at the 5, Tech can spread the floor with five capable shooters on the court together. Look to see a mix of these lineups early.

Texas Tech's guard D'Maurian Williams (3) dribbles the ball against Texas in a Big 12 basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders will make the most of their non-conference slate

As is customary for Texas Tech, this year's pre-Big 12 slate of games is meek. Fans will have to wait until January for marquee home games as the Red Raiders welcome a slew of mid-majors to United Supermarkets Arena to work out the kinks and build chemistry in the early months.

There are, however, areas Tech can build its resume. The first comes in the Bahamas during the Battle 4 Atlantis.

As it stands, three preseason Associated Press Top 25 teams are in the B4A field, two of them on Tech's side of the bracket. Villanova, ranked 22nd in the preseason poll, will be Texas Tech's first opponent in the three-day tournament. The winner of that one will likely see 19th-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals.

Beating Villanova would be a big win, and it would give the Red Raiders the best possible path in the tournament. Matchups with Villanova, North Carolina and possibly Memphis or Arkansas in the final day are three really good matchups against teams that should all be in the NCAA Tournament field come March.

Losing to Villanova wouldn't be the worst thing, but it would put Texas Tech in much weaker matchups the next two days. Think back to last year's Maui Invitational where losing to Creighton led to beating an awful Louisville team and losing to a mediocre Ohio State squad. A repeat of that in the Bahamas wouldn't be ideal.

Two other non-conference games are ones the Red Raiders should be favored in, and winning both are important. A Nov. 30 trip to Indianapolis to take on Butler — projected to finish last in the Big East — and the Dec. 16 matchup with Vanderbilt in Fort Worth are ones Texas Tech probably can't afford to let slip. If they do, it'll make their Big 12 games more pressure cooked than they will be anyway.

Texas Tech will make the NCAA Tournament

This has been McCasland's main talking point since taking over as head coach.

It's the reason he brought in those five transfers, who were all in the NCAA Tournament last year. McCasland wanted players with that experience, hoping it rubs off on the rest of the team who weren't part of March Madness in 2023.

What will it take to get there? Aside from the obvious stuff — like win games, beat good teams, etc. — the goal should be a top-8 finish in the Big 12. That's the sweet spot to feel comfortable you'll secure an NCAA Tournament bid. It's not an exact science, but it's a starting point.

Get into the top eight in the conference, you should be in. Anything above that would net higher seed lines in the tourney.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Predictions for Texas Tech basketball in McCasland's first year