5 potential transfer destinations for Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Junior wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks joined the Crimson Tide program as a 2021 five-star recruit out of IMG Academy. The Miami native recently announced his intention to transfer out of Alabama after a few seasons in Tuscaloosa.

In three seasons with Alabama, he totaled 57 receptions for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns. His sophomore season in 2022 was spectacular, reeling in 39 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. However, his production came to a screeching halt in 2023, as he’s only caught three passes for 30 yards.

Likely due to his lack of usage, Brooks decided it would be in his best interest to transfer out of Alabama and continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

Here are five transfer destinations that just make sense for the current four-star transfer prospect.

Miami

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Before playing at IMG Academy, Brooks began playing high school football at Booker T. Washington. He was recruited heavily by the Hurricanes while in high school. He received an offer back in April of 2017 and visited the program a total of eight times over two years. He also attended numerous camps hosted by The U. Overall, this pairing makes too much sense. There has been a regime change in Coral Gables since his initial recruitment and the team is in need of high-quality pass catchers, especially considering they will have a new starting quarterback in 2024 with former Nebraska QB Jeff Sims expected to be QB1. Not to mention, it gives Brooks an opportunity to finish out his college career at home. If I had one guess as to where Brooks will land as of today, I’m taking Miami.

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs had a bit of a rough season in 2023, but this program is capable of spectacular things, especially on the offensive side of the ball. When Brooks was a high school recruit, he was being pursued by Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Today, Briles serves as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at TCU. It’s also worth noting that numerous Alabama players have transferred directly to TCU in recent seasons. Don’t let the disappointing season hinder your views on this program. It was in the national championship last year and has an opportunity to take advantage of a Big 12 conference undergoing major changes with two heavy-hitters leaving for the SEC. If there is a time for the Horned Frogs to go after proven playmakers, it’s now.

Georgia

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If Brooks wants an opportunity to be a key contributor on an offense that can compete for a national championship, Georgia may be his best option. The Bulldogs have evolved from just having an elite defense to being a well-balanced team with an interesting offense that features a passing game that has put many programs away early throughout the 2023 season. As the Dawgs look to compete for another national championship, they will have to replace playmakers like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, who are both not yet officially in the 2024 NFL draft, but are expected to declare. Georgia was one of the first programs to offer Brooks in high school, extending an offer back in the summer of 2017.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Only two players at LSU had over 500 yards: Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Nabers has over 1,546 yards, Thomas accumulated 1,079 yards, while the third-highest producing receiver has only 463. With Nabers and Thomas possibly leaving for the NFL, the Tigers of Baton Rouge will have two massive voids at the position that will need to be filled. If they want a talented receiver that has played SEC-caliber football, they need to try their best to land Brooks. While a high school recruit, Brooks took an unofficial visit to LSU in 2019, which is noteworthy because there were only a few schools that had the opportunity to host Brooks for an official or unofficial visit.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

With Troy Franklin likely heading to the NFL and Kris Hutson and Josh Delgado entering the transfer portal, there could be a few open spots at receiver, which opens the door for Brooks to join the Ducks. Oregon had a strong season that was spoiled by one team, Washington, twice. Bo Nix will be off to the NFL, so the quarterback position is a bit unclear at this point, but there’s belief they will land someone with experience by way of the transfer portal. Former Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden transferred out of Alabama this past offseason and landed at Oregon. Could Brooks look to do the same ahead of the 2024 season? Only time will tell, but Oregon is not too high on this list, though it should be monitored.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire