5 potential trade suitors for DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson appears to be on his way out of Los Angeles after the wide receiver and the Rams mutually agreed to find a trade partner. Jackson has played all seven games this season, but he’s only been on the field for 100 offensive snaps and has caught just eight passes.

His speed is still there, as evidenced on several plays this season, but the Rams have had trouble finding a role for him on offense. These five teams might be interested in acquiring the veteran wideout, though.

Green Bay Packers

Here’s a list of wide receivers who caught passes for the Packers on Thursday night: Juwann Winfree, Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Amari Rodgers. Not exactly a star-studded group after Davante Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Packers could use some wide receiver depth even when Adams is healthy, which makes them a potential suitor for Jackson – if they’re willing to take on the remainder of his contract, which amounts to about $2.7 million.

Kansas City Chiefs

A team that has Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman wouldn’t seem to need another speedy wideout, but Kansas City’s receiving corps is actually somewhat underwhelming. Patrick Mahomes loves throwing it downfield and Andy Reid obviously has a connection with Jackson from their days in Philadelphia.

The Chiefs are thin on cap space so it might be tough to make that side of it work, but Jackson wouldn’t look bad catching bombs from Mahomes at Arrowhead.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson probably wouldn’t mind staying at home in Los Angeles where he grew up, remaining in the same stadium as the Rams play. The Chargers would benefit from adding a deep threat to go along with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and few are better than Jackson.

Justin Herbert has a cannon and isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield, making this a near-perfect match for Jackson. It would be a win-win for him, staying in L.A. and remaining with a Super Bowl contender, too.

Story continues

New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ receiving corps is unimpressive without Michael Thomas healthy, and they have a quarterback who is as aggressive as any in the NFL. Jameis Winston played with Jackson in Tampa Bay in 2017 and 2018, so why not reunite the two in New Orleans?

In those two seasons, Jackson caught a total of 91 passes for 1,442 yards in 26 games, leading the league in 2018 with an average of 18.9 yards per catch. The Saints are on the hunt for wide receiver help and Jackson could be just what the doctor ordered.

Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton is no longer the deep threat or productive wide receiver that he once was, and as solid as Michael Pittman Jr. has been this year, the Colts could use a downfield pass catcher. Jackson brings plenty of speed on offense and would add some juice to a team that could use some explosiveness.

The Colts are right up against the cap, just like the Saints, but they could find a way to make it work by moving some money around.

