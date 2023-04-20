5 potential trade partners for the Bears at No. 9

The 2023 NFL draft is one week away, and the Chicago Bears are finalizing their draft board. While the Bears already traded back in the first round, sending the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, they might not be done just yet.

General manager Ryan Poles has shown that he’s willing to trade back to acquire additional capital, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago move back from ninth overall next week.

There are some teams that could be looking to move inside the top 10, either for a quarterback, top offensive tackle or if Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls to No. 9. But Chicago also doesn’t want to move too far back to put them out of reach of a top offensive tackle.

With that in minds, here are five potential trade partners for the Bears ahead of the NFL draft:

Tennessee Titans (No. 11)

If there is a later run on quarterbacks in the top 10, the Titans are in the best position to capitalize. After all, the Bears and Eagles aren’t going quarterback at No. 9 or No. 10, and they could let a QB fall to them. But if Tennessee believes another team trying to leap frog them, they might feel inclined to move up two spots with Chicago to secure their guy.

New York Jets (No. 13)

The belief is, eventually, Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the Jets. So they’re likely not looking to trade up for a quarterback. But can I interest you in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who many experts believe could fall to Chicago at No. 9 given his off-field issues. Or possibly the opportunity to draft your choice of offensive tackle.

New England Patriots (No. 14)

A late run on quarterbacks could certainly play in the Bears’ favor as teams like the Patriots could be looking to move into a position to land an Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, assuming they fall. There’s been a lot of uncertainty about Mac Jones’ future in New England, and we could very well see Bill Belichick make a move to land his quarterback of choice.

Washington Commanders (No. 16)

With the expected late run on quarterbacks, Washington could very well be in the mix. The Commanders seem like they’re committed to Sam Howell, but things could change with new ownership. They could also be in the market for a left tackle of the future. Either way, trading into the top 10 with Chicago would give Washington a chance to improve their roster at a premium position.

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 17)

There have been multiple reports that the Steelers could be looking to trade up with the Bears. The most recent indicates that Pittsburgh would want to move up for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter if he’s still available. But they could also be looking to land a top offensive tackle. Either way, the Steelers feel like a team to watch in a potential trade with Chicago.

