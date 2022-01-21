5 potential trade destinations for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been with the Atlanta Falcons since he was drafted by the organization in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Ridley served as the team’s WR2 behind another fellow Alabama wide receiver, Julio Jones, but when he left for Tennessee, many believed Ridley would step into the leading role.

It has become clear that Ridley is ready to move on from Atlanta, and the franchise is reportedly not opposed to the idea of trading him.

So which teams may be willing to trade early-round draft picks for the star wide receiver? Here are five potential trade destinations for Ridley we’d like to see.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now, this is contingent upon Chris Godwin not returning in free agency. If one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets is gone, they’ll need to replace him with someone capable of filling the role. Trading for Ridley would require giving up light, but early, draft capital. Tampa Bay is in ‘win-now’ mode, so giving up picks for a skilled receiver should be a no-brainer for this front office.

4. Cleveland Browns

There are a lot of questions about this Browns team heading into the offseason. No one’s quite sure on the status of Baker Mayfield within the franchise, but one thing is for sure: with or without Mayfield, a quarterback needs receivers. With Odell Beckham jr. gone, and a lackluster 2021 season from Jarvis Landry, the team needs offensive help. Calvin Ridley can help.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins entered the 2021 season expecting a new-and-improved wide receiving corps. Will Fuller caught four passes, DeVante Parker was limited due to injury and it basically came down to tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie Jaylen Waddle.

This team’s offensive woes come down to the lack of an offensive line, but if they want to add a proven receiver, Ridley may be there for them.

2. New England Patriots

Mac Jones had himself an impressive rookie season with the New England Patriots, but they were unable to make it past the Will Card round of the playoffs. The team appears solid, but lacks strength at wide receiver. Ridley would be a great fit for Jones, and complement the other receivers on the team.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith looked great for the Eagles in his rookie season, but he can’t do it alone. Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor are fully capable wide receivers, but Ridley’s experience and abilities would make him a great leader for this team, With or without Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

