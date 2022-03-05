5 potential TE options for Cowboys should Dalton Schultz walk

There are big decisions that need to be made by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and one of them is what should they do with tight end Dalton Schultz. The emerging TE has been a hot topic of conversation thus far in the offseason and the Cowboys must decide what path to take.

The Cowboys can use the franchise tag on Schultz, which currently holds a cap hit of just under $11 million, the transition tag for just over $9 million, or they can take their chances and try to re-sign him at a lower cost over the course of a new deal. For a team up against the salary cap, the second option holds more appeal.

However, it’s a risk putting Schultz on the open market, where the Cowboys could be outbid for his services.

To add to the intrigue of it all, the recent news of teammate Blake Jarwin’s recent hip surgery, which puts his 2022 season in jeopardy, puts the Cowboys’ backs against the wall.

Multiple sources say the Cowboys have serious concerns about TE Blake Jarwin. He underwent a particular hip surgery that’s only been done on hockey and basketball players. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 3, 2022

Losing their top two tight ends isn’t an optimal way to kickoff the offseason, but it’s a possibility if Dallas doesn’t tag Schultz.

Cowboys fans shouldn’t fear, though. There’s a very strong group of free agents at the position to reload at TE if the Cowboys lose Schultz and await the rehab progress of Jarwin. Here are five veteran options for the Cowboys, who can come in play at high level if the team doesn’t retain Schultz.

Zach Ertz

The Cowboys are very familiar with what the veteran can do from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s a good enough blocker and even at 31-years old, Ertz can still play.

Aside from a down year in 2020, Ertz has been a very productive player, racking up at least 74 receptions in six of the last seven seasons and has over 700 yards receiving in seven of his last eight campaigns.

Ertz won’t be expensive, but he’s probably not going to be cheap either. The veteran’s expected cost is less than Schultz and can likely be had on a short deal to buy the Cowboys time to find a long-term solution at the position. Ertz might make Dallas fans’ blood boil from hating him for so long, but he’s a good fit.

OJ Howard

Howard hasn’t lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick and has dealt with injuries for much of his career, but he’s a good player with untapped potential. In his career, Howard has topped out at 34 catches, 569 yards and six scores.

However, in his last two years, has seen career lows in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. That dip coincided with the signing of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

Yet Howard is perhaps the best blocking TE on the market, which should mesh well with the Cowboys’ offense. The sixth-year player still has the ability to be good receiver, could find a role in Dallas and is expected to come in at a much lower cost than Schultz.

Hayden Hurst

Another highly drafted tight end who should land on the Cowboys’ radar. Hurst was a first-round pick in 2018 and a player the Cowboys had an interest in then.

Hurst had a solid first season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 with a career high 56 catches for 571 yards and six scores but his numbers dipped under a new offense last year. With just four years under his NFL belt, Hurst will be 29 when the season starts but he’s a solid player who can play a similar role to Schultz with the Cowboys at a fraction of the cost.

Hurst could make sense as a short-term option as the Cowboys find a better answer.

Evan Engram

If the Cowboys are looking for a tight end who looks more like a receiver than a TE, Engram could be their man. The team has also gotten a good look at Engram from his years with the New York Giants and seen his abilities up close.

Engram doesn’t lack receiving skills, he’s just had some trouble staying healthy, missing 16 games in five years with the Giants. Ironically, Engram’s best season was his rookie one in which he caught 64 balls for 722 yards and six scores, but it’s been a downhill slope since.

He won’t offer much as a blocker, but Engram can be a valuable receiving option is a passing offense. Engram can help as pass catcher, but he might not fit what Dallas’ offense wants to do running the ball. The former first-round pick can be a nice pickup at a good price to help the offense exploit the middle of the field. Engram is a better receiver and athlete than Schultz, which could unlock another element of the Cowboys’ offense.

Mo Alie-Cox

The former basketball player would be an intriguing addition to the Cowboys. Alie-Cox got a late start in his career, but his last two seasons have been his best. Cox’s 55 receptions and six scores over the past two seasons have put him a position to have a larger role in a more aggressive passing offense.

Cox’s size, 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, make him a difficult matchup for defenses, and his athleticism allows him to win on contested catches. The four-year TE has been a good red-zone receiver, which is something they could desperately use after struggling the past few years.

Cox is also a solid blocker who could help in the running game.

The best part of Cox might be his price tag, which will suite Stephen Jones and the Cowboys. Cox isn’t a top TE, but he’s a strong piece that can complement another and give Dallas a nice 1-2 punch if they can draft a long-term option.

