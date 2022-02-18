5 potential Steelers salary cap casualties this offseason

As it stands now, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be in solid shape when it comes to the salary cap and free agency. This doesn’t mean the team can’t still trim the fat in order to free up some money should the team want to really dive headfirst into free agency.

Here are five potential cap cuts for the Steelers this offseason.

DT Tyson Alualu

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyson Alualu is getting up there and lost last season with an injury. Releasing Alualu would give the Steelers $2.5 million in cap space and only cost $962,500 in dead money.

LB Joe Schobert

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The trade to get inside linebacker Joe Schobert hasn’t returned the production the Steelers had hoped for. Releasing Schobert after June 1 would only cost the team $472,000 in dead money but free up $9.25 million in cap space.

DT Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

I’m on the fence with this one because Wormley had a strong 2021 season. But should Pittsburgh release him, it would give the Steelers $2.3 million in cap space and only cost $600,000.

OL Joe Haeg

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh needs to rebuild the offensive line and so the $2.6 million the Steelers could save by releasing Haeg compared to only $500,000 in dead money is just smart business.

OT Zach Banner

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh paid Banner to be the starting and it never happened. If Banner isn’t willing to take a contract restructure to lower his cap number, Pittsburgh would be wise to consider releasing him and using that $5 million in cap space elsewhere.

