5 potential starting lineups for the Nets next season

A busy offseason finds the Brooklyn Nets with more options to roll with during the season. Although the roster was deep last year, this year it is going to be far more deeper. In fact, the roster is so deep that Alize Johnson, a breakout player on the Nets last season, had to be waived. This of course could not have been in the original plans for Nets GM Sean Marks. It took an unforeseen return to basketball for LaMarcus Aldridge to force the move.

Now, it’s almost time to see who head coach Steve Nash and the rest of the coaching staff envision to start. Here are a couple lineups that will most definitely see the court together and have the chance of being interchangeable as the season progresses:

Option 1: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The most lethal lineup the Nets can send out on court this season has to be this one. The floor spacing will be almost perfect, which would make it harder for defenses to contain the big three. On the defensive side of things, Joe Harris is the biggest liability, but it won't hurt the team too much. Oppositions will definitely try to exploit Harris on that end, which will make help defense that more important. With LaMarcus Aldridge holding down that role in the interior instead of Blake Griffin in this lineup and with Kevin Durant improving as a rim protector himself, there won't be too much to worry about on defense.

Option 2: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

If the Nets want to go big, this will be the go-to lineup. Blake Griffin drops to his natural position as power forward and Kevin Durant drops to his natural position as small forward. LaMarcus Aldridge and Griffin are more than capable of finding their spots in the post although they can spread to floor too. With the two in playing together, the offense no longer has to run through the big three. Inevitably, this post presence gives the team another element to work with offensively.

Option 3: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With Paul Millsap plugged in at the power forward position in this lineup, it gives the team the another option to spread the floor while having a big presence defensively. Similar to Blake Griffin, Millsap is a veteran who is familiar with the playing styles of the big three along with LaMarcus Aldridge. He's also a big man that can pass well for his position. Carving out a role for himself with the team will come naturally.

Option 4: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Option four is the Nets' playoff lineup from last season, when healthy of course. When these five started, Brooklyn only lost one game to the Boston Celtics, but by the slimmest of margins. Rebounding is an issue when it comes to this lineup, but finding easy transition buckets makes these five so dangerous alongside each other. They're already more than capable of scoring on a half court set with ease.

Option 5: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

If you put Bruce Brown anywhere, he will find a way to impact the game. Fortunately for the Nets, Brown doesn't only have this gift, but he also has a defensive gift which tends to annoy defenders. If Brooklyn wants to start out a game putting pressure on the opposing team's best player, giving Brown that assignment to start will work wonders by the end of the game.

1

1