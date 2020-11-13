5 potential Spencer Dinwiddie trade packages the Nets could entertain, including one for Jrue Holiday

The Masters:

David Vertsberger
·4 min read
Spencer-Dinwiddie
Spencer-Dinwiddie

Last week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that multiple Western Conference teams have interest in trading for Spencer Dinwiddie, the undrafted scoring combo guard who is one of just three members of the Nets' roster remaining from the first Sean Marks season. 

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted it’s “possible” Dinwiddie has been made available, leaving the door open for the Nets to upgrade at a position of need or bolster their depth at the expense of their backup to Kyrie Irving.

To another team, Dinwiddie can easily be the missing piece. He’s shown the ability to slide into either guard position and score at will, in the clutch, and create plays for others. 

He started 49 games and averaged 20 points and seven assists per game last season -- production teams at any level would love to bring on board. 

The big guard names circling the rumor mill right now are Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, while Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent. Dinwiddie will look plenty attractive relative to the first two thanks to his age and contract, and may be more attainable than VanVleet, who will cause a bidding war.

Here are five potential Spencer Dinwiddie trades Brooklyn could entertain. Note that these are the core elements of potential packages, so some scraps or small salary cap games may need to be included to make these work...

The Aaron Gordon swap

This has been a trade idea ESPN’s Zach Lowe tossed around for years now, and with Kevin Durant set to debut as a Net, it may be time to pull the trigger and fill out that starting five. 

Brooklyn rotated starting power forwards a good bit this past season, never finding that ideal blend of size, shooting and defense. Though Durant will see minutes there, it’s still likely their weakest position, and Gordon is a clear step up over a Taurean Prince or Wilson Chandler.

How much of a step up is the question. Gordon still hasn’t found his stroke beyond the arc: he shot 30.8 percent last season after steady improvements in years past. His shot profile can sometimes read like Kawhi Leonard’s when it should read like Draymond Green’s. These are things that can be helped when joining a contending team with stars up and down the lineup. 

Plus, Gordon gives Jarrett Allen aid on the boards and can guard 1-5. Dinwiddie’s scoring may leave fans wanting more in a deal, but Gordon fills a hole without needing the ball or a ton of shots.

The Jrue Holiday sweepstakes

Probably the best potential prize in a Dinwiddie-centered deal, Holiday is another natural fit next to Irving and Durant. He’s an elite defender of multiple positions, can make plays but doesn’t need to every possession, and is a steady floor-spacer. He’s performed in big postseason games as well.

There are more drawbacks for the Nets here, however. Holiday is owed $26 million per year for two-to-three more seasons and is already 30 years old with a spotty injury history. 

Also, quite a few teams will ring New Orleans about the veteran, so Dinwiddie and cap fodder likely won’t be enough to get it done. Brooklyn will likely need to ship out a young guy, pick, or a mix of both.

This is the home run swing. The Nets would have to look at their championship window and think it’s now or never.

The Kyle Kuzma + 3-and-D wing package

If the Nets are less enamored with the prospect of flipping Dinwiddie for that “one missing piece” than nabbing a few viable pieces in return, this trade is better geared towards that. They would pick up Kuzma and one of Danny Green/Kentavious Caldwell-Pope/Avery Bradley, giving them added wing depth and a new starter at the four. There could also be a pick heading Brooklyn’s way depending on how much of an arms race the West turns into. 

This package doesn’t blow the roof off Barclays Center, but if the front office believes in Kuzma and thinks two players a degree worse than Dinwiddie are more of a help to their championship run, it may be the way to go.

The other LA team’s package

The Lakers aren’t the only Pacific Coast contender that are looking to upgrade. After their upset loss in the second round to the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers could use Dinwiddie to upgrade their aging point guard position, currently filled by Reggie Jackson and Patrick Beverley

Brooklyn’s return would look similar to what they’d get from the Lakers, likely including a JaMychal Green or Marcus Morris in place of Kuzma, along with another piece like the aforementioned guards or Rodney McGruder.

The rest

There are a few other viable options, though less likely and tougher to iron out. One would be a trade with the Phoenix Suns, likely centered around Kelly Oubre Jr. Another could be dealing with the Indiana Pacers, who have a few names in trade rumors. Myles Turner for Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan shakes out, but they wouldn’t do this without a separate Oladipo trade.

