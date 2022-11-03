5 potential roster changes the Steelers should consider during the bye

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that he was not ruling out significant changes during the bye week. Tomlin also clarified that no coaches will be fired, so these changes are going to be roster related. Here are five potential moves the Steelers could make.

Name RB Jaylen Warren the starter

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

This one just has to happen. Pittsburgh must get its run game going and in limited action, rookie Jaylen Warren has proven he can be very effective in this scheme. He might not be as talented as Najee Harris but he is a better fit.

Bench QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

This one is a reach, for sure. But even as a rookie, Kenny Pickett hasn’t played great. Could the Steelers go back to veteran Mitch Trubisky to start the second half of the season to see if he can provide the spark Pickett was supposed to?

Activate LB T.J. Watt

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s just a matter of time but everyone will breathe easier when star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is back on the 53-man roster. The Steelers defense has been a shell of its former self without Watt on the field.

Name CB William Jackson III the starter

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers didn’t trade for cornerback William Jackson III to sit on the bench. Jackson has been an excellent cornerback in this league and was a horrible fit in Washington. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin coached in Cincinnati when Jackson was with the Bengals so he should be up to speed quickly. At this point, the Steelers secondary needs a spark as well and Jackson might be the guy.

Get Kendrick Green into the starting offensive line rotation

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Woah now, let’s not get crazy. But just hear me out. The Steelers interior offensive line has been grossly inconsistent this season. One week playing well, the next week getting Kenny Pickett smashed. When this group is at its worst, there’s no way Kendrick Green is a downgrade. At least put him in a uniform on gameday and make him an option to put some heat on the regular starters.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire