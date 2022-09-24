5 potential replacements for Alabama OC if Bill O’Brien leaves

Alabama offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, has already been rumored to be a top head coaching candidate for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and will only garner more interest as the season goes on. O’Brien is in his second season with the Crimson Tide and in year one he had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and took them to a national title appearance.

Alabama currently leads the country with 7.5 yards per carry and is ranked No. 2, making O’Brien such an intriguing candidate. If O’Brien leaves for Nebraska or any other schools, here are the top five candidates to replace him.

Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is mostly famously known for his time spent as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently though he has served as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants before again being let go. Coach Saban has never been a guy to shy away from giving second chances.

Dan Mullen

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Okay hear me out on this one, Dan Mullen has seen a lot of success in the SEC with guys like Dak Prescott and Kyle Pitts. Give him the talent in Tuscaloosa and he may be able to thrive. It would also be a good chance for him to rehab his image and improve his recruiting skills.

Robert Gillespie

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Current running back coach Robert Gillespie is in his second season with the Tide and leads a running back room that leads the country in yards per play. He was a former NFL running back himself and is a player favorite on the staff.

Freddie Kitchens

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Kitchens is a Crimson Tide legend having quarterbacked at the University from 1993 to 1998. During that time he threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is most well known for his infamous stint with the Cleveland Browns, but he is currently an analyst for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Garrett Riley

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Garrett Riley, brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, is one of the brightest young minds in the college game. Riley is currently the offensive coordinator at Texas Christian University after a very successful two years at SMU. Alabama could be his final stop before getting a head coaching opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire