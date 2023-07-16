5 potential questions for Jimbo Fisher as Texas A&M heads into the 2023 SEC Media Days

The 2023 college football season is less than 50 days away. While Big 12 Media Days took place last week, it’s time for the SEC to take over the media landscape as all 14 Head Coaches in the conference head to Nashville, Tennessee, to preview the upcoming season.

At the same time, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are likely to take center stage once again after coming off of their disappointing 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 campaign, mainly due to the tremendously high preseason expectations, including a No.6 AP ranking.

More than a year removed from the now memorable Jimbo Fisher vs. Nick Saban “War of Words” after the Alabama Head Coach accused Fisher of “buying” the Aggies top-ranked 2022 recruiting class at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, last May, Fisher’s sharp response just days later led to a media fervor that lasted all the way to last year’s 2022 SEC Media Days, resulting in Fisher’s first four questions about Nick Saban’s mere existent as a human being.

This year, Fisher will be joined by three veteran players, including wide receiver Ainias Smith, Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, and defensive end Fadil Diggs, who are all scheduled to speak to the media on Monday at 1:55 p.m., which will air on the SEC Network.

Ahead of what should be a highly interesting back and forth, here are five potential questions Jimbo Fisher will be asked on Monday.

Is there really a quarterback competition between Conner Weigman and Max Johnson?

Echoing nearly every Aggie media member ahead of this week’s event, sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman enters the 2023 season as the presumed starter for an offense that was consistently one of the worst units in the county in 2022.

Now, if we’re solely basing Texas A&M’s quarterback situation off of Fisher’s spring ball coach-speak, “everyone’s competing for their job” comments, then sure, senior southpaw signal caller Max Johnson still has a chance to earn the starting job this Fall.

However, reality points to Weigman, who will be aided by an experienced and ultra-talented starting wide receiver group led by Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad II, and Noah Thomas, stark improvement in the passing game is an absolute must if a rebound is in the works.

With the loss of star running back Devon Achane to the NFL, how will you look to replace his production?

Devon Achane, now a member of the Miami Dolphins, averaged 161 all-purpose yards last season, and if we’re being honest, was the only reason outside of late-season splashes from the passing games that the Aggies even won 5 games.

How Fisher and his staff will simply replace Achane’s production has no clear answer due to his rare speed and ability, but a “running back by committee” approach. Being the trio of Amari Daniels, LeVeon Moss, and five-star freshman Reuben Owens seems to be the way forward after all three backs performed well during the Maroon and White Spring Game. However, I think Owens has enough talent and potential to grab the starting job by midseason; we shall see.

Will new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino be the primary play-caller this season? Yes or no?

If I were a betting man, I’d wager that at least two of the opening questions will be about offensive play-calling, specifically new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s role in the matter.

This Spring, Fisher was frequently asked if he would finally give up play-calling duties for the first time in his Head Coaching career due to the program’s struggles last season, and to Jimbo’s credit, despite how some of the media portrayed his answer, he has total confidence in Petrino to take over the offensive reigns effectively.

Now, how the offense will differ from last season is still up in the air, as Fisher is keeping things quiet, but from Petrino’s high-scoring west coast background, I’d expect more early passing and explosive plays with a pro-style power running balance.

What are your thoughts on the changing nature of the Transfer portal, NIL?

It wouldn’t be SEC Media Days without at least one question regarding the changing state of the Transfer Portal and the legal challenges being forced on several high-profile NIL initiatives.

For Texas A&M, the loss of 27 scholarship players this offseason caught widespread attention from media members who chose to ignore the names of the players who left and instead created a “faltering program” narrative to what is a large number. However, the Aggies gained the likes of several key players in the process, including cornerbacks Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, Josh DeBerry, and linebacker Jurriente Davis, who will all compete for starting and rotational spots this fall.

From the NIL standpoint, Texas A&M’s 12th Man+ Fund has been praised and criticized (mainly by the NCAA), and outside of Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork, Jimbo Fisher has yet to speak in-depth on the subject. However, the 2024 schedule and the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC next year may also occupy a question or two.

How have the various coaching changes, including the tragic passing of Terry Price, progressed this off-season?

Former Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, who tragically passed away from Stage IV cancer last month, was truly the hard and soul of the football program, and he will be truly missed for years to come.

In terms of finding a replacement for Prices’ position, Jimbo Fisher’s job is to look for an experienced candidate to fill the void, obviously, but replacing the man is impossible, and every current Aggies player and recruit in the past decade would have to agree wholeheartedly.

Another notable departure was the former director of player personnel, Kevin Mashack, whose surprising exit left many of us wondering if internal issues led to his dismissal, while an internal candidate may be in the running sooner than later. Hopefully, Jimbo Fisher can shed some light on the subject.

