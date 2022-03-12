5 potential NFL landing spots for WR John Metchie III

Alabama has produced top-tier talent at the wide receiver position for over a decade. Players like Julio Jones and Amari Cooper left the Crimson Tide and continued to dominate in the NFL.

Recent drafts have seen an uptick in the demand for former Alabama receivers. Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are just a few examples.

The upcoming 2022 NFL draft will likely see three former pass-catchers from the Crimson Tide be selected: Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Metchie entered the NFL draft, leaving an additional year of eligibility on the table. It was a decision some questioned, seeing as he’s not projected to be a guaranteed first-round pick. Tearing his ACL in the 2021 SEC Championship game certainly hurt his standing in the 2022 draft class

His expected landing spot hovers around the mid-second round to a handful of different teams.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of offensive help if they plan on sticking with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Metchie could be a solid pick up for the franchise looking to take over the NFC East.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins recently missed out on a trade for Amari Cooper, and the front office is reportedly in the market for receivers. It’s no secret that the Dolphins carry a special interest in former Alabama players. This could be an ideal pairing.

Green Bay Packers

If there’s one thing Aaron Rodgers wants, it’s wide receivers capable of complementing his talents. The Green Bay Packers could utilize an early-round pick on Metchie to give Rodgers a young, versatile receiver.

Detroit Lions

There are a lot of issues the Detroit Lions need to address. Bringing in a young wide receiver may be a small piece to the puzzle, but it’s a move that could pay off in time.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team proven to be very fond of former Alabama players. The AFC West is heating up and the Raiders need to build as much as they can to stay competitive. Adding a young receiver may be a move the franchise is looking to make.

