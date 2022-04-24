5 potential NFL landing spots for LB Christian Harris

We are just a handful of days away from the first round of the 2022 NFL draft which will take place on Thursday, April 28. Several former members of the Crimson Tide are hoping to have their names called not only during the first round but the remaining six rounds as well.

One player who definitely has the potential to hear his name called on Thursday night is former Tide linebacker, Christian Harris.

Harris is a versatile athlete who could play either the inside or outside linebacker positions in the NFL. Harris was a three-year starter for Nick Saban and Alabama before declaring for the draft soon after his junior season concluded.

Let’s take a look at five potential landing spots for the explosive linebacker from Louisiana.

New England Patriots

Donta Hightower

We all know how much Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots love drafting former members of the Crimson Tide. With another former Alabama linebacker in Dont’a Hightower still unsigned, the Patriots could have a need for a more youthful presence in the middle of its defense.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys addressed some defensive needs last season when they drafted Micah Parsons who went on to have a special rookie season. The Cowboys also feature a stingy former Tide defensive back in Trevon Diggs and adding Harris would give the Cowboys a great trio of young talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Detroit Lions

The Detriot Lions have plenty of needs across the board but adding a player with such a high ceiling as Harris to the defensive side of the ball would be an instant upgrade.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans already have one former member for the Crimson Tide who is a star for the franchise in running back Derrick Henry. The Titans have a need for an athletic linebacker and Harris fits that description perfectly.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have built a reputation on having a smothering defense in the NFL. Former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey has quickly turned into one of the best DB’s in the NFL and the Ravens also have another athletic inside backer in Patrick Queen. Pairing Queen and Harris up together in the middle would give the Ravens one of the most explosive middle linebacker groups in the NFL.

