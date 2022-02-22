5 potential landing spots for Kyren Willams in NFL draft

Former Notre Dame star running back Kyren Williams likely won’t be the first or second ball carrier to have his name called in this spring’s NFL draft but could very easily be the third or fourth. He doesn’t have ideal size or breakaway speed but there isn’t necessarily a weakness in his game, either.

He isn’t the ideal running back in terms of being a draft prospect but certainly has the skills that should make someone’s offense improved. Where would his best chance of NFL success be? And what teams would make the most sense to draft Williams?

Here are five of the best potential landing spots for the two-time Notre Dame leading rusher.

5. Arizona Cardinals

With the way things are set up in Arizona as Kyler Murray is seemingly furious at his bosses and I’m not certain Kliff Kingsbury could coach his way out of a cardboard box, I’m not saying I’m rooting for Kyren Williams to go here but it would certainly mean for an opportunity. The Cardinals lack much salary cap space this off-season and Eno Benjamin, who ran for all of 118 yards last season is their top returning running back (Murray ran for over 400-yards). That all sets up for the perfect storm to draft a second or third round running back who can play all three downs.

4. Houston Texans

How bad was the Texans running game in 2021? Rex Burkhead, yes that same Rex Burkhead, led them in rushing with 427 yards. The Texans need a major upgrade in the running game and although he’s a good 20-pounds less than Matt Forte was with the Chicago Bears, I can’t help but see similarities in what Williams should bring to the table in the NFL and it just so-happens Forte’s longtime head coach was just hired in Houston.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were the third-worst team in the entire NFL at running the ball in 2021 and just hired a head coach in Mike McDaniel that coordinated the 49ers offense which was entirely built on successfully running. There are upgrades needed across the majority of this offense but you certainly know what the philosophy will be with the Fins.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Titans have the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry but missed him significantly when he got hurt and missed half of this past season. D’Onta Freemna handled the majority of the workload in Henry’s absence but is a free agent and doesn’t provide the same ability in the passing game that Williams certainly would. It wouldn’t mean the maximum amount of carries but it very well could mean the most ultimate success for Williams if he were to end up in Tennessee.

1. New England Patriots

There isn’t a running back that fits the style Bill Belichick looks for than Kyren Williams. Williams can play all three downs, can catch passes out of the backfield, is tremendous at helping in pass protection, and although not the speediest, can certainly make big plays. Sound at all like James White, Damien Harris, Dion Lewis, or the majority of New England’s top backs under Belichick? The fit would be perfect however a crowded inn in the Patriots backfield makes this one a bit more difficult to foresee.

