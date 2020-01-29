5 potential Kris Bryant trade packages

The Cubs offseason is figuratively underway.

Wednesday, multiple reports stated Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his service time grievance case. The grievance has been a roadblock for the Cubs this winter, as the uncertainty of its outcome has hindered the club from potentially dealing Bryant.

Trading Bryant would have sounded asinine three years ago. The third baseman won the 2016 NL MVP award and was a main contributor in the Cubs breaking their infamous championship drought.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Cubs haven't ascended to dynastic status many thought they would post-2016. Some of their free agent acquisitions haven't panned out; their young, position player core has gone through growing pains. Those same core players continue to grow more expensive through arbitration.

Bryant could leave in free agency after 2021, and if the Cubs feel they won't be able to re-sign him, a trade may make the most sense. Years of win-now deals have decimated the farm system, and Bryant could net young assets (albeit, ones who may not pan out) to stabilize the club post-2021, when other core pieces will also hit free agency.

With all that being said, here are five potential trade packages for Bryant.

