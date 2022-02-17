5 potential destinations for Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills only have one quarterback on their roster for 2022 as things currently stand: Josh Allen.

Third-stringer Davis Webb recently signed with the New York Giants. He was able to based on his standing as the No. 3 on the practice squad.

Sandwiched between Allen and Webb on Buffalo’s depth chart last season was Mitchell Trubisky. Seldom on the field, Trubisky is one of the most-talented players the Bills have had as a backup QB in a long time. If Allen were to go down, there was some confidence in Trubisky.

Heading into this offseason, Trubisky will be a free agent.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane expressed a desire to bring Trubisky back, but he thinks the QB will get job offers elsewhere.

Where could those be? What teams should the Bills keep an eye on in relation their quarterback situation?

Here’s a quick rundown of teams to keep an eye on regarding Trubisky’s future:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) takes down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) . (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bucs are in need of a quarterback. Tom Brady has officially retired. That is, if Brady is hanging them up for good.

Wherever Trubisky heads, he’ll probably end up on a one-year prove-it deal. A former No. 2 overall pick, rolling the dice on such a piece that would have a talented roster surround him in Tampa might make sense.

Projected salary-cap space: $3,075,110

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos introduce Nathaniel Hackett as the club’s head Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are another talented team. They did not previously have a guy like Brady under center, but for some time they have been viewed as a roster that is a “quarterback away” from winning.

Similarly to Tampa, could Trubisky be that answer? While possible yes, a few reasons point to maybe not.

Recently-hired coach Nate Hackett has had his highest levels of success in the NFL when he had an elite quarterback. Trubisky might prove to be good… but he’s not someone like say… Aaron Rodgers.

Hackett proved he could make that work as he was with the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers. Prior to that as the Bills offensive coordinator, Hackett didn’t do so well with average quarterbacking.

And speaking of Rodgers, the Broncos have tons of cap space. They will likely look toward spending that on a QB like him, as opposed to a cost-efficient player like Trubisky. But he could be a plan B.

Projected salary-cap space: $38,877,012

Washington Commanders

A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders (this is the first time Bills Wire has gotten to write their full name out) might not love the idea of Trubisky. But he similarly could be someone who is given an opportunity to start there.

Like with the Broncos, the Commanders have had middle-of-the-pack quarterbacking in recent years. They’d love a chance at an elite QB with their cap space, but who wouldn’t? Trubisky might have some better structure around him in Washington under the watch of head coach Ron Rivera as opposed to his first NFL stop with the Chicago Bears.

Speaking of which, expect Rivera to at least place a call to his many contact in Buffalo regarding Trubisky before free agency.

Projected salary-cap space: $31,899,739

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers did not get it done with Sam Darnold at quarterback last season. But they’re stuck with him.

Darnold was traded to Carolina prior to last season. The Panthers then picked up his fifth-year option as a sign of belief in him and it backfired. He eventually missed time due to injury and Cam Newton eventually factored into the situation there.

A win-win scenario potentially? Make Darnold earn his starting spot against a cheaper option at QB, say like Trubisky, who is also super motivated to prove doubters wrong.

Projected salary-cap space: $17,153,293

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) strips the ball from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Steelers saw Ben Roethlisberger retire this offseason. While some question Brady’s status, Roethlisberger’s seems pretty set in stone. He’s done.

Steelers are currently looking at Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. There is talent around the position in terms of playmakers such as Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth.

The offensive line might be a big problem– and speaking of which, Trubisky is no statue. He can move and that might help, plus he’s more experienced than Rudolph.

Adding Trubisky also would not stop the Steelers from drafting another quarterback as well. Trubisky might be a surprisingly good fit in Pittsburgh.

Projected salary-cap space: $31,276,582

