5 potential Cowboys roster surprises as training camp begins

Training camp has finally arrived for the Dallas Cowboys, who get another chance to end their championship drought. Over the next six weeks, the competition will be fierce as players earn their way onto, or off, the roster.

The Cowboys have a deep core of established players, and even though there doesn’t appear to be many open roster spots, every camp brings surprises. Each year a few undrafted free agents or late-round draft picks make an impression and work their way into contention for a roster spot. Conversely, there are also some veterans who don’t live up to their expectations and wind up elsewhere. These are some surprises that Cowboys fans might see as training camp unfolds.

Hunter Luepke wins a roster spot as jack-of-all-trades

North Dakota State’s Hunter Luepke carries the ball on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Usd Vs Ndsu 021

The Cowboys have a new lead running back in Tony Pollard, and a host of others vying for carries after him. One of the RBs who is trying to earn his way onto the roster is Luepke, who is an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State.

Luepke is listed as a fullback, but he does more than just block. Over the course of his collegiate career, Luepke ran for 1,665 yards, at over six yards per carry, and ran for 24 touchdowns. He was also effective in the passing game, catching 38 passes for 494 yards and nine more scores.

Normal fullback can’t do this. @NDSUfootball FB Hunter Luepke is far from normal.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/kldtjBmOq0 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 1, 2022

If the Cowboys are looking for a short-yardage guy, Luepke could help be part of the solution as well.

He’ll be competing with veteran RBs Ronald Jones, Rico Dowdle, second-year RB Malik Davis and electrifying rookie runner Deuce Vaughn, so it’s a deep group fighting for snaps, but Luepke offers something the other don’t, memories. Mike McCarthy had a do-it-all FB for nine years in John Kuhn and Luepke looks like a much better player. Luepke can run it, catch it, and as a blocker he can be the unofficial fourth tight end if needed, saving a roster spot.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Luepke impresses and makes the 53-man roster.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper earns a WR spot

Nov 5, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper (5) scores on a 59 yard touchdown reception against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors safety Kaulana Makaula (19) in the third quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have one of the top three receiving trios in the in the league with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup. Behind that group is Jalen Tolbert, who is looking to rebound from a terrible rookie campaign, and Simi Fehoko, who is on his last chance to make a significant contribution.

Beyond the big three, there’s some uncertainty and a chance for a lesser-known WR to surprise. As an undrafted free agent receiver out of Fresno State, Moreno-Cropper could sneak his way into the rotation.

Last year, Moreno-Cropper had 83 catches for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns to back up his junior season in which he had 85 receptions and 11 scores. He also had five rushing scores in college as the coaches moved him around because of his game-breaking ability.

Big fan of Jalen Moreno-Cropper I think he makes the teampic.twitter.com/ezjc2sYE1A https://t.co/wcfyDNsL9l — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) April 30, 2023

Standing at six-feet and weighing just 172 pounds, Moreno-Cropper’s size isn’t what the Cowboys typically covet in a WR, but he’s got the skills and it shouldn’t be a shock to watch the rookie play his way onto the roster.

Nahshon Wright plays his way off

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) celebrates his interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans

When the Cowboys drafted Wright in the third round of the 2021 draft it was a surprise to many draft experts. However, the team loved his size and length, opting to take a chance on the Oregon State cornerback who wasn’t quite polished.

Through two seasons, Wright hasn’t panned out as hoped. With only one interception and maxing out at playing just 27% of the snaps last year, Wright has been a disappointment. With the glowing reports about fellow third-year CB Kelvin Joseph and rookie sixth-round selection Eric Scott Jr. earning high praise from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Wright’s days might be numbered.

Wright is a solid special teams contributor, but that can be replaced. Time is running out for Wright to reward the organization’s faith in him, if he doesn’t perform well in camp or the preseason, don’t be shocked if Dallas moves on.

T.J. Bass wins a job

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman T.J. Bass (56) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the injuries and uncertainties along the Cowboys’ offensive line, the team could be forced to go deep in the trenches. Bass brings experience as a versatile lineman who played guard and tackle at Oregon. He projects best on the interior of the line, possibly even an option as a backup center.

The Cowboys need all the help they can get on the interior, especially since they continue to convert tackles to guard. If Bass lines up exclusively on the interior as expected, Dallas may have a gem in the undrafted free agent who was projected to be fifth or sixth round pick last April.

Bass made an impression with the Cowboys during the offseason, earning himself some work with the first-team offense.

Two undrafted guys to keep an eye on when the Cowboys get to Oxnard: T.J. Bass. He got some first-team RG work. TE John Stephens. He can move. Tough task with a deep TE room, but there's some skill there. Cowboys close mincamp – and offseason program – Thursday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 7, 2023

It might be a surprise to fans, but there’s a path for Bass to make the roster in Dallas.

Neville Gallimore on his way out

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the ground after getting sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Cowboys selected the DT in the third round of the 2020 draft, but he hasn’t made an impact yet. He flashed some potential as a rookie, but an elbow injury slowed his development in his second season, and last year Gallimore only played in 37% of the snaps. He was a healthy scratch in the team’s divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

More has been expected from Gallimore, but he hasn’t produced and this could be his last chance at earning a larger role, or keeping one.

The team invested in the defensive line over the last few years, which means Gallimore is expendable. Dallas drafted Mazi Smith in the first round last April, as well as Viliami Fehoko Jr. in the fourth, to beef up the defensive line. This comes after the team re-signed veteran DT Johnathan Hankins and with fellow DT Osa Odighizuwa set to start, Chauncey Golston is available on the interior as well.

If the Cowboys wanted to get some cap relief to sign some upcoming free agents, releasing Gallimore would gross just over $2.7 million. That’s an attractive option for a player that hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Gallimore has talent and perhaps the team can trade him for a draft pick if the right offer arises. Either way, Gallimore needs a great camp to stick around.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire